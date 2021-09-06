Discovery+ launches in PH with over 18K Discovery Channel, BBC, etc. content

MANILA, Philippines — What used to be cable fares are now bundled into one platform soon to be available to Filipinos.

Foodies, crime busters and documentary nuts are in for a treat with the launch of the streaming platform Discovery+ in the country. Globe users will have the first dibs with promos this month while the app will be made widely available in more platforms in October.

The streaming service will be home to more than 18,000 episodes from Discovery’s iconic brands, exclusive discovery+ Originals, and the BBC’s largest natural history offering, History Channel. Specifically, the channels include Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Asian Food Network.

Subscribers can catch popular personalities and their shows such as Guy Fieri ("Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"), Drew and Jonathan Scott ("Property Brothers"), Dr. Sandra Lee ("Dr. Pimple Popper"), Martha Stewart ("Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart"), and Buddy Valastro ("Cake Boss").

In-demand and talked about documentaries and features such as "Naked & Afraid," "Ghost Adventures: Top 10," "Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health," "Buddy Vs Duff" and "Framing Britney Spears" will also be available for streaming.

The "90 Day" franchise will delight reality TV fans from "90 Day Fiancé," "90 Day: The Single Life," and "90 Day Journey," a curated series featuring the ultimate collection of stories focused on fan-favorite couples.

Crime aficionados can watch leading shows from true crime channel Investigation Discovery such as "Evil Lives Here" and "Signs of a Psychopath."

BBC shows "Planet Earth" and "Life" and History Channel gems "Crime Investigation Asia," "Hidden Cities," and "Mountain Men" are also part of the discovery+'s initial offerings.

Exclusive content from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, are also available for streaming.

For a limited time, select Globe customers can exclusively enjoy one-year of access and offers from September 2.

Globe Postpaid and Platinum GPlan customers will be able to exclusively purchase and enjoy a one-year subscription to discovery+ for just P99. Promo runs from September 2 to October 1.

Globe At Home customers who purchase a Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box will be eligible for a year of access to discovery+ at no additional cost. Promo runs from September 2 to November 30.

Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi customers who load HomeSURF999 or HomeSURF1499 exclusively via the Globe At Home app will also be eligible for this one-year of access, which can be claimed once per user. Promo runs from September 2 to November 30.

Customers can visit Globe’s dedicated page to learn more.

“The launch of discovery+ in the Philippines represents another step forward in the platform’s global expansion and further strengthens our direct-to-consumer proposition across Asia Pacific,” said Simon Robinson, President, Asia Pacific, Discovery, Inc. “All Filipinos will soon be able to enjoy direct access to a world-class selection of real life entertainment anytime, anywhere, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Globe at launch to give their customers early access and exclusive offers to this premium content.”

“In the past year and a half, we’ve seen tremendous change in how people consume content and keep themselves entertained. Many are hungry for new things to watch and to create shared experiences with their family and friends. As Globe continues to help uplift the everyday lives of Filipinos and elevate their experiences at home, we are thrilled with this partnership as it provides our customers a chance to enjoy a wide range of exciting and popular content,” says Ernest Cu, President and CEO, Globe.