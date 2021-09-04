No sophomore jitters for Ben&Ben

Ben&Ben has released its second album and it looks like they did not experience an iota of the fabled sophomore jitters in the music business. Think one-hit wonders. Pebble House, Volume 1 Kuwaderno is a masterpiece. It is a daring high-wire act, spectacular, dangerous, very brave and ultimately satisfying.

I know the band did push some boundaries during its first album outing, Limasawa St., but this Kuwaderno is not testing the waters anymore. Now loaded with confidence, these guys have decided to jump into the raging current and miracle of miracles, they are now up and floating, each one of them sporting a pleased as punch smile, “We did it.” Daring indeed!

I say daring as in taking on assorted genres and styles for themselves and with a number of collabs but still managing to produce the now distinctive sound of Ben&Ben. Daring as in becoming the voices of many through their songs during this difficult time with songs for the disadvantaged, the sick, the lovelorn, the desperate and even the impatient because of unanswered prayers. Daring as in experimenting. Who would have thought of setting KZ Tandingan’s vocals against handclaps in an arrangement. Well, they did. Plus and a lot more.

I do not know how these guys did it but Ben&Ben probably decided they would shake up Filipino music their way. Again, the nerve! But it just so happened that they have the talent and again that word, the daring, to do it. Was there ever a time during the production period when the nine-piece collective wondered, “Are we going too far?” “Will this sell?” Maybe. But they did it anyway.

Easily the strongest cut is Kapangyarihan, a second collab with SB19 after MAPA. Composed by Ben&Ben and J. Nase, with the boy band’s Pablo providing the hip-hop touch, the song melded Ben&Ben’s folk rock with strongly worded rap into a soaring cry of the oppressed chiding the powers that be.

It goes: “Kayong mga hari-harian, pagkalaki na ng mga ulo. Huwag ninyong kalilimutan na hawak-hawak namin ang inyong trono. Nadidinig nyo pa ba’ko? Pangako’y napako dahil sa korona sa ulo niyo.”

Sugat, composed by Toni Muñoz and Paolo Benjamin, is a powerful ode to the pain of moving on. It features the plaintive vocals of the folk act from the University of the Philippines, Munimuni. The song is equally impressive for its stoic feel. “Pahilumin mga sugat, di ikaw ang iyong nakaraan. Pahilumin mga sugat, Malayo pa ang ‘yong patutunguhan.”

But during difficult times such we are going through nowadays, I would much rather have something simple, light with uncomplicated sentiments. These songs are just as daring for being little pieces of beautiful music shining bright amidst the grandeur of the album.

So, my track choices are: The love song Ilang Tulog Na Lang, composed by Toni and Paolo, sweet and nostalgic with a swaying ‘60s vibe, “Matatapos din ang pangungulila kong ito, ilang tulog na lamang ang bibilangin ko.”; and the old-fashioned waltz Kayumanggi, composed by Ben&Ben, a paean to the brown-skinned Filipino with Paolo on solo vocals. “Pagkapanganak hanggang sa paghimlay, yakapin ang kulay.”

Just as the title says, Kuwaderno is a notebook, a journal of experiences and the emotions that these evoked and Ben&Ben certainly collected a lot this past year. You can find out what those are and how those are being dealt with by checking out the other cuts.

Kuwaderno, the instrumental opener; Sabel featuring KZ, the one with the hand claps; Lunod, a serious look at suicide with Zild and Juan Karlos; Swimming Pool, a fun moment with Chito Miranda of Parokya ni Edgar; Kasayaw, a relationship test; Magpahinga, an invitation to rest; Upuan, dealing with a secret love; Pasalubong, about a gift feat. Moira de La Torre; and Elyu, a desire for freedom.

Now, what do you think will make up Pebble House’s second Kuwaderno? Do you think the Ben&Ben can top Volume One?