




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Music is in CJ Navato’s heart
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Music is in CJ Navatoâ€™s heart
CJ on the ‘autobiographical’ leaning of his songs like In My Imagination: I never write what I don’t experience and I want to be true to that. How could I sing it with my heart if I don’t really feel it. My main aim in my music is to really bring it all out, kung ano yung nandito (referring to his heart), I feel I have a message to send to everyone, (and that) I can touch a lot of hearts.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The musical tradition of narrating the different aspects and experiences of love is in good hands with up-and-coming singer-songwriters like CJ Navato. His latest single, In My Imagination, a follow-up to his debut, Anumang Dulo, is another contribution from CJ to the ever-growing narrative on lovers, who are at the verge of falling apart but choose to stay together.



CJ’s voice comes from a sincere, privy perspective that makes song listening engaging.



“Actually, that’s my plan… I never write what I don’t experience and I want to be true to that,” said CJ, Ivory Music artist, about the “autobiographical” leaning of his songs during a recent virtual media call. “How could I sing it with my heart if I don’t really feel it? Gusto ko kahit na ano ang ma-feel ko, igagawa ko (ito ng kanta).”



As an artist, CJ’s work is a reflection of his present state of mind about love and relationship, and the different phases of his life.



“Actually, I’m writing songs now that seem to carry different perspectives, and I love it,” added he. “It’s a challenge, (capturing) every emotion is a challenge, figuring out what that emotion is, is a challenge (in itself). But once you have figured it out, parang nailathala mo na rin kung ano yung pinaka-nararamdaman mo sa buhay (you seem to have captured your innermost feelings about life).” Referencing a line from a famous poet, CJ’s songs seem to be his personal letters again on love, relationship and the progress lovers may take, to his listeners.



“A lot of things are going into my head, parang ang dami, daming emotions,” gave CJ the ground regarding the shift to a melancholic tone in In My Imagination from cheerful and hopeful Anumang Dulo. “My main aim in my music is to really bring it all out, kung ano yung nandito (referring to his heart), I feel I have a message to send to everyone, (and that) I can touch a lot of hearts, yun yung plano ko.”



CJ recalled that he finished writing In My Imagination in January of this year and composed it with the belief that “I have an idea of what love is, what love should be or what a relationship should be or could be,” added he. “I think yun yung pinaka-hugot ko para sa song na ito. It’s about (getting) tired of fighting over things na hindi naman natin pag-aawayan kasi I believe we can just love.” In My Imagination brings to the fore that since love is the reason why two people decide to be together, it is also the reason for them to remain together.



As for his creative process, the singer-songwriter CJ had this to say: “I really listen to (the song), parang i-fe-feel ko kung ganito ko ba (ito) kinakanta, for example, The Way You Look Tonight. That song in particular is very jazzy. It has a version of Adam Levine, My (take on it is) in the middle of Michael Buble and Adam Levine. I’m like figuring it out what flavor that I could (bring) to the song.”



“Whenever I write songs, it starts with by maybe listening to (The) Beatles, and a little bit of John Mayer,” he continued on. “and then when I feel (that inspiration), I begin to play the guitar.” CJ would dig deep into his emotions if certain chords like C9 and D minor suit that idea. Then, he explores from one chord to another until CJ finds the right one to jumpstart a new song. “It’s more of feeling po talaga,” said he, “even dun sa pagpunta sa next chord, ewan ko, nagugulat din po ako minsan, na parang OK pala ‘to, gumagana pala ito. But it’s all in here po talaga, it’s my creative process. It’s in my heart talaga.”



In any recording endeavor, artists like CJ need to find their voice first and discover a distinct musical treat they can offer through it. “That’s what every musician looks for, what would make us (artists) unique,” said he and reflecting that “I believe na yung voice ko po kasi parang kaya kong mag-adjust to any genre… I could fit in my voice to any genre. When it comes to my songs, you will hear all my influences, like Michael Buble, John Mayer, Chris Brown, which is R&B, my sound is very luma, I don’t think I’m trying to be modern. My interest in listening to bands like Boys Like Girls, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus also shows… there’s always a verse, pre-chorus, chorus in it, laging ganun, tapos may bridge. My sound is very simple, very Filipino. I try to be myself, I really try to be myself. (My music leans towards) jazz and R&B,



nasa gitna po ako nun (my music is between them).”



Looking back on, CJ said that it was his mom who pushed him to sing. “I think as early as four years old or five years old, they said that I sang (songs of) Backstreet Boys.” Then he discovered his knack for songwriting at the age of 17, when he attended a workshop, under the tutelage of Froilan Canlas. His creative output was Better Man, which, according to CJ, needed some tweaking but it was the musical start for him.



“I felt there wasn’t depth in the things that I was writing (then),” said he, “maybe because I had unresolved issues (back then) and I lacked maturity, kulang pa sa understanding of what love is, of what life is. I think when Ivory gave me the chance to make music, it was when I felt that if I could push myself and really put my heart into it, then I would be able to write. It doesn’t just come to you. You really have to want it to happen.”



CJ, who has five more songs in his collection to release soon, has just started. After all, the “musical horizons” are wide and bright for young singer-songwriters like CJ. He is willing to broaden his.



 



 



(In My Imagination is now available on all streaming platforms. For updates on Ivory Music and Video, visit Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ivorymusicph Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ivorymusicph Twitter - https://twitter.com/ivorymusicph YouTube - https://youtube.com/ivorymusicph.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MUSIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson&rsquo;s apology, Janus del Prado&rsquo;s tirade to 'G'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson’s apology, Janus del Prado’s tirade to 'G'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo reacted to ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s interview asking for forgiveness. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It took a quarter of a century, after Michelle Aldana won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 1994, before the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
‘If that’s what the government requires and there are taxes to be paid, kasi nagiging negosyo na rin siya, then...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado revealed that he defended G to her friend Bea Alonzo back then on the issue between G and P on the shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress Maui Taylor revealed that she is not offended by rude people who are opening up about their desire to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mother Lily turns 83 with Zoom party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mother Lily turns 83 with Zoom party


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
She is affectionately called “Mother” by everyone in showbiz and beyond. Just say “mother” and immediately,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eduard Ba&ntilde;ez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eduard Bañez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Singing is not in the genes of erstwhile Star Magic Batch 15 member Eduard Bañez. He is not banking on any strong showbiz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Film and television productions asked  to register with FDCP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Film and television productions asked  to register with FDCP


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The intention is to help and assist.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bekis on the Run confronts LGBTQIA+ bullying, discrimination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bekis on the Run confronts LGBTQIA+ bullying, discrimination


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beyond being an LGBT-themed comedy-drama, Vivamax’s upcoming film Bekis on the Run  has serious undertones about corruption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity life coach Myke Celis believed celebrities don’t have it all easily contrary to popular beliefs. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with