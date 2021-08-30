Music is in CJ Navatoâ€™s heart

Music is in CJ Navato’s heart

MANILA, Philippines — The musical tradition of narrating the different aspects and experiences of love is in good hands with up-and-coming singer-songwriters like CJ Navato. His latest single, In My Imagination, a follow-up to his debut, Anumang Dulo, is another contribution from CJ to the ever-growing narrative on lovers, who are at the verge of falling apart but choose to stay together.

CJ’s voice comes from a sincere, privy perspective that makes song listening engaging.

“Actually, that’s my plan… I never write what I don’t experience and I want to be true to that,” said CJ, Ivory Music artist, about the “autobiographical” leaning of his songs during a recent virtual media call. “How could I sing it with my heart if I don’t really feel it? Gusto ko kahit na ano ang ma-feel ko, igagawa ko (ito ng kanta).”

As an artist, CJ’s work is a reflection of his present state of mind about love and relationship, and the different phases of his life.

“Actually, I’m writing songs now that seem to carry different perspectives, and I love it,” added he. “It’s a challenge, (capturing) every emotion is a challenge, figuring out what that emotion is, is a challenge (in itself). But once you have figured it out, parang nailathala mo na rin kung ano yung pinaka-nararamdaman mo sa buhay (you seem to have captured your innermost feelings about life).” Referencing a line from a famous poet, CJ’s songs seem to be his personal letters again on love, relationship and the progress lovers may take, to his listeners.

“A lot of things are going into my head, parang ang dami, daming emotions,” gave CJ the ground regarding the shift to a melancholic tone in In My Imagination from cheerful and hopeful Anumang Dulo. “My main aim in my music is to really bring it all out, kung ano yung nandito (referring to his heart), I feel I have a message to send to everyone, (and that) I can touch a lot of hearts, yun yung plano ko.”

CJ recalled that he finished writing In My Imagination in January of this year and composed it with the belief that “I have an idea of what love is, what love should be or what a relationship should be or could be,” added he. “I think yun yung pinaka-hugot ko para sa song na ito. It’s about (getting) tired of fighting over things na hindi naman natin pag-aawayan kasi I believe we can just love.” In My Imagination brings to the fore that since love is the reason why two people decide to be together, it is also the reason for them to remain together.

As for his creative process, the singer-songwriter CJ had this to say: “I really listen to (the song), parang i-fe-feel ko kung ganito ko ba (ito) kinakanta, for example, The Way You Look Tonight. That song in particular is very jazzy. It has a version of Adam Levine, My (take on it is) in the middle of Michael Buble and Adam Levine. I’m like figuring it out what flavor that I could (bring) to the song.”

“Whenever I write songs, it starts with by maybe listening to (The) Beatles, and a little bit of John Mayer,” he continued on. “and then when I feel (that inspiration), I begin to play the guitar.” CJ would dig deep into his emotions if certain chords like C9 and D minor suit that idea. Then, he explores from one chord to another until CJ finds the right one to jumpstart a new song. “It’s more of feeling po talaga,” said he, “even dun sa pagpunta sa next chord, ewan ko, nagugulat din po ako minsan, na parang OK pala ‘to, gumagana pala ito. But it’s all in here po talaga, it’s my creative process. It’s in my heart talaga.”

In any recording endeavor, artists like CJ need to find their voice first and discover a distinct musical treat they can offer through it. “That’s what every musician looks for, what would make us (artists) unique,” said he and reflecting that “I believe na yung voice ko po kasi parang kaya kong mag-adjust to any genre… I could fit in my voice to any genre. When it comes to my songs, you will hear all my influences, like Michael Buble, John Mayer, Chris Brown, which is R&B, my sound is very luma, I don’t think I’m trying to be modern. My interest in listening to bands like Boys Like Girls, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus also shows… there’s always a verse, pre-chorus, chorus in it, laging ganun, tapos may bridge. My sound is very simple, very Filipino. I try to be myself, I really try to be myself. (My music leans towards) jazz and R&B,

nasa gitna po ako nun (my music is between them).”

Looking back on, CJ said that it was his mom who pushed him to sing. “I think as early as four years old or five years old, they said that I sang (songs of) Backstreet Boys.” Then he discovered his knack for songwriting at the age of 17, when he attended a workshop, under the tutelage of Froilan Canlas. His creative output was Better Man, which, according to CJ, needed some tweaking but it was the musical start for him.

“I felt there wasn’t depth in the things that I was writing (then),” said he, “maybe because I had unresolved issues (back then) and I lacked maturity, kulang pa sa understanding of what love is, of what life is. I think when Ivory gave me the chance to make music, it was when I felt that if I could push myself and really put my heart into it, then I would be able to write. It doesn’t just come to you. You really have to want it to happen.”

CJ, who has five more songs in his collection to release soon, has just started. After all, the “musical horizons” are wide and bright for young singer-songwriters like CJ. He is willing to broaden his.

