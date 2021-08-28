Dina and Jaclyn reveal their secrets to career longevity

Jaclyn: I had a different goal in mind when I entered the industry, not stardom, not the glitz and glamour of being an actor. Gusto kong mag-artista to portray characters and (I aimed for) longevity.

Veteran actors and actresses represent the voice of experience and excellence.

Dina Bonnevie and Jaclyn Jose can provide that to young thespians, particularly the lead stars of GMA 7’s The World Between Us. The new generation of stars can learn from Dina and Jaclyn by listening to their tips and watching their work. The latter will generously share their secrets to staying long in the entertainment biz.

The Kapuso primetime drama series, starring Alden Richards, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Tom Rodriguez, and directed by Dominic Zapata, is on a season break because the recent Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) halted its taping. However, it will resume airing in November.

“Sa akin, iba talaga yung i-naim ko (I had a different aim or goal in mind when I entered the industry), not stardom, not the glitz and glamour of being an actor,” answered Jaclyn when asked about her secrets to career longevity in a recent media call. “Gusto kong mag-artista to portray characters and (I aimed for) longevity… gusto kong humaba yung career ko dahil gusto kong umarte. That’s my main reason.”

Aside from having a clear vision and intention to act, aspiring actors need a sense of commitment to the craft as shown by Dina and Jaclyn.

“First and foremost, it’s professionalism,” shared Dina. “I don’t think there was ever a time that a director or a co-actor got mad at me because I came late. I try to memorize my lines even before I come to the set… I make sure that the costumes are there, the makeup is already OK.”

Dina and Jaclyn always have to be on their toes, especially when taping commences. Getting along with the production and creative people is part of their success. The two consider the men and women behind the camera as their extended family.

When did the showbiz bug bit them? Well, some family members of Dina and Jaclyn seemed to “pave the way” for them in giving acting a try.

“I was encouraged by my mom to become an actress,” said Jaclyn, a younger sister to ‘70s actress and leading lady Veronica Jones. “When my sister settled down, I was next in line to work for the family in short, di ba ganun nung araw?”

As for Dina, she accompanied her sister to a beauty pageant. But it was the actress, who got chosen and won Miss Magnolia first runner-up.

“My dad said, ‘Maybe it’s a calling kasi chaperone ka pero ikaw yung napili. Maybe it’s written in your stars that you’re going to be a star,’” recalled Dina, whose early movies were Under Age, Katorse and Temptation Island, in which she played a college student-turned-Miss Manila Sunshine beauty contest candidate.

“I strived to have (and play) different roles, merong roles na mahirap, kawawa like (the ones I did in) Magdusa Ka! and Tinik sa Dibdib,” said Dina, who scored acting awards for her performances in both films. “I tried to have versatility, para nakikita nang tao na hindi lang yan ang kaya ni Dina Bonnevie.”

She also tried her hand at singing and TV hosting. The young Dina, according to the actress, was also into school play acting, writing and directing. “I think I was born for this,” said she about being in the business of entertainment. “I was born to really perform. That’s what I do best.”

Her second movie, Takaw Tukso, on the other hand, made Jaclyn realize that there’s more to playing dramatis personae onscreen. “Nakita ko yung kahulugan (I saw its meaning),” said she, who afterwards worked with directors Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal and scriptwriters Ricky Lee and Bing Lao. “I got to know them in the early part of my career. I saw the significance of doing movies, Film, as they say, is the soul of the nation. It became my interest, yung interest ng mga taong pumaligid sa akin nung nagsisimula pa lamang ako, na nagpakilala sa akin na ang paggawa ng pelikula ay makahulugan, may kabuluhan.” Jaclyn’s performance in the Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’Rosa won for her the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Best Actress award.

During the virtual media conference, Dina shared that there was a point in her career when she considered leaving the limelight and living in Switzerland. What changed her mind was the GMA 7’s offer to star in its first teleserye.

“They said, ‘Well, you’re an actress first before (you became) a talk show host. We need you to star in this first teleserye,’” recalled Dina. After that, acting offers kept coming in her way. Her work in recent years is proof of it. “I won’t give myself a limit,” said she. “Kung talagang gusto pa rin nang mga tao, maybe that’s your purpose in life to inspire people through (the) characters you play.”

With Dina and Jaclyn’s successful foray into acting, newbies may learn that they should grab every acting opportunity to better themselves and to clarify their vision.

“Iba yung artista lang na star, iba yung actor na you’re a thinking actor (There’s a difference between a star artist and a thinking actor),” said Dina. “(As the latter,) you analyze the script, study it, like how your character will morph from kawawa into palaban or from palaban into magiging humble, from being mahirap into mayaman, from mayaman into mahirap (how your character will morph from being powerless into empowered, from being poor to rich and vice versa). You really have to study (the) script.”

Dina and Jaclyn are also fortunate to have worked with directing and acting masters, as Jaclyn put it, “the crème dela crème personalities during our time.” Award-winning actress Charito Solis is one of them.

“She told me, ‘Be professional,’” said Jaclyn, “and (added that) ‘Ituro mo ito sa susunod na henerasyon (you teach [professionalism] to the next generation), kasi kung hindi, kawawa ang industriya, mamatay at papangit dahil sa mga taong walang pagmamahal’ (if not, the industry will suffer because of people who lack concern and love for it). We need to pass on our learnings (to the younger actors).” Dina and Jaclyn take on the responsibility in carrying the tradition of professionalism in and passion for acting.

As established actresses, do they also critique their work? Dina and Jaclyn’s answer was a resounding yes.

“There was a time when we did a scene in this soap na di talaga ako makatulog, parang ang sama, sama ng feeling ko kasi parang the second director wanted na ganito, ganyan,” shared Dina. “I kept running the scene through my mind… I couldn’t sleep. The following day, I approached direk Dom (Zapata), and said, ‘Direk, I’m so sorry. But you know, I really feel so bad about this scene… can I do it again? Kasi ako pag feeling ko na mas mapapaganda ko pa, talagang kukulitin ko yung director, unless sabihin naman ng director na, ‘But it’s fine, this is my interpretation,’ dun pa lang ako titigil. (If you don’t critique yourself,) you will not grow, you will stop there. For me, it’s always good to criticize yourself until you achieve perfection.”

For her part, Jaclyn would assess her performance before calling it a day.

“Bago matulog, lahat ng trabaho ko sa maghapon, i-na-assess ko, dumudugtong ba?, Maayos ba? Sana ganito ang ginawa ko sa ganito, sa ganyan. Pero wala na, nangyari na (I assess if there was continuity in my work or if I did well. I would have those ‘I should have done it this way or that way’ moments.). And then, aayusin ko na lang sa susunod na trabaho (I promise myself to do better next time).”

Above all this, Dina and Jaclyn are passionate about acting. That’s why their craft loves them back.