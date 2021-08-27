




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy
                        

                           
Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy
Lovi Poe stars in The Chelsea Cowboy, alongside English actors Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Lovi Poe has snagged the role of the legendary blues singer Dana Gillespie in the international film project The Chelsea Cowboy, which is about the controversial life of London gangster-turned-actor John Bindo.



US entertainment website Deadline broke the story on Tuesday that the Kapuso actress-singer is starring alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) and Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman) in the biopic to be directed by Ben Cookson and executive-produced by Suicide Squad star Idris Alba.



“In her biggest English-language movie role to date, Poe will play British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as security and also provided him with access to the high life, most notably the island of Mustique where he met Princess Margaret,” the exclusive report said.



The Chelsea Cowboy, as per Deadline, will show the “the rise and fall of underworld hard-man turned actor Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with members of high society, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.”



Based on the article, the movie is bankrolled by British production outfits.



Meanwhile, director Cookson welcomed the casting of Lovi as the ‘60s music icon, whose colorful life story he said deserves her own biopic.



“The team and I are delighted to have Lovi onboard and can’t wait to see her portrayal of Dana Gillespie — a sixties icon and charismatic singer and actor, whose own life would indeed make an amazing biopic,” he was quoted as telling Deadline.



On her official website, Gillespie, now 72 years old, was described as having “seen and done it all,” from her “relationships to rock royalty including David Bowie and Bob Dylan, to recording with Jimmy Page and Elton John, to performing as Mary Magdalene in the original London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and acting in films directed by Nicholas Roeg and Ken Russell, amongst others.”



A statement from Lovi’s talent manager Leo Dominguez — furnished to The STAR on Wednesday — offered a glimpse of how the 32-year-old actress landed the part.



He said Lovi, who is currently in the US, had to go through an audition and learned about the good news only last week.



“Nag-audition si Lovi, ‘tapos kinall back siya. Last week, kinonfirm na siya na nga ‘yung napili sa role na ‘yon. ‘Tapos nagkaroon na nga ngayon ng official announcement,” Dominguez said.



Meanwhile, Lovi is being represented in the US by APA and More/Medavoy Management.



Founder Brian Medavoy also wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “Big congratulations to the immensely talented Lovi Poe, who is quickly on her way to becoming an international powerhouse. Proud to get to work alongside her.”



According to his bio, Medavoy is an industry veteran who helped “craft the early careers of actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, Josh Brolin, David Schwimmer, Jason Bateman and Maria Bello, among others.”



Following the announcement, Lovi expressed excitement over her participation in the upcoming movie.



“Aaaah…can’t wait to start filming The Chelsea Cowboy in October,” she posted on Instagram. “Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives @alexpettyfer @poppydelevingne @idriselba.”



Lovi is expected to shoot the film in the UK.



Meanwhile, fellow celebrities such as Janine Gutierrez, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Benjamin Alves dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section under Lovi’s post.



Lovi, who’s celebrating her 15th anniversary in showbiz this year, last appeared in the psychological thriller The Other Wife and the GMA rom-com series Owe My Love.



“(What I’ve learned so far is to) go the extra mile. Give more than what you’re asked for. The fact that I’m able to do what I love and call it a job is enough to keep me inspired. Going to work, making it your playground and being someone you are not excite me. When does anyone ever get to do that?” she told The STAR then, adding that during the pandemic, she learned not to shy away from work opportunities.



“I’ve learnt that I should just go for them no matter how scared I am.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOVI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
TV host-actress Carmina Villaroel reacted on rumors to her twins Cassy and Mavy romantically linked to Darren Espanto and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in Edsa on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kylie is &lsquo;wild, fierce&rsquo; in The Housemaid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kylie is ‘wild, fierce’ in The Housemaid


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa conditioned her mindset and emotional state as preparation for her daring role in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What&rsquo;s new from Callalily, This Band & Itchyworms?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What’s new from Callalily, This Band & Itchyworms?


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Callalily and This Band release collab: Star power in large doses is what this collaboration between Callalily and This Band...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peru wins Mister Supranational 2021, Philippines in Top 20
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peru wins Mister Supranational 2021, Philippines in Top 20


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Varo Vargas of Peru bested 38 other Supra brothers at the close of this year's final show at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vilma Santos recalls telling 'Lucky' about failed marriage with Edu Manzano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vilma Santos recalls telling 'Lucky' about failed marriage with Edu Manzano


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos recalled how she and ex-husband Edu Manzano told their then four-year-old...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata expressed her support to her friend Kisses Delavin on her journey to the Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with