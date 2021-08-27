Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy

Lovi Poe has snagged the role of the legendary blues singer Dana Gillespie in the international film project The Chelsea Cowboy, which is about the controversial life of London gangster-turned-actor John Bindo.

US entertainment website Deadline broke the story on Tuesday that the Kapuso actress-singer is starring alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) and Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman) in the biopic to be directed by Ben Cookson and executive-produced by Suicide Squad star Idris Alba.

“In her biggest English-language movie role to date, Poe will play British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as security and also provided him with access to the high life, most notably the island of Mustique where he met Princess Margaret,” the exclusive report said.

The Chelsea Cowboy, as per Deadline, will show the “the rise and fall of underworld hard-man turned actor Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with members of high society, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.”

Based on the article, the movie is bankrolled by British production outfits.

Meanwhile, director Cookson welcomed the casting of Lovi as the ‘60s music icon, whose colorful life story he said deserves her own biopic.

“The team and I are delighted to have Lovi onboard and can’t wait to see her portrayal of Dana Gillespie — a sixties icon and charismatic singer and actor, whose own life would indeed make an amazing biopic,” he was quoted as telling Deadline.

On her official website, Gillespie, now 72 years old, was described as having “seen and done it all,” from her “relationships to rock royalty including David Bowie and Bob Dylan, to recording with Jimmy Page and Elton John, to performing as Mary Magdalene in the original London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and acting in films directed by Nicholas Roeg and Ken Russell, amongst others.”

A statement from Lovi’s talent manager Leo Dominguez — furnished to The STAR on Wednesday — offered a glimpse of how the 32-year-old actress landed the part.

He said Lovi, who is currently in the US, had to go through an audition and learned about the good news only last week.

“Nag-audition si Lovi, ‘tapos kinall back siya. Last week, kinonfirm na siya na nga ‘yung napili sa role na ‘yon. ‘Tapos nagkaroon na nga ngayon ng official announcement,” Dominguez said.

Meanwhile, Lovi is being represented in the US by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

Founder Brian Medavoy also wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “Big congratulations to the immensely talented Lovi Poe, who is quickly on her way to becoming an international powerhouse. Proud to get to work alongside her.”

According to his bio, Medavoy is an industry veteran who helped “craft the early careers of actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, Josh Brolin, David Schwimmer, Jason Bateman and Maria Bello, among others.”

Following the announcement, Lovi expressed excitement over her participation in the upcoming movie.

“Aaaah…can’t wait to start filming The Chelsea Cowboy in October,” she posted on Instagram. “Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives @alexpettyfer @poppydelevingne @idriselba.”

Lovi is expected to shoot the film in the UK.

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities such as Janine Gutierrez, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Benjamin Alves dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section under Lovi’s post.

Lovi, who’s celebrating her 15th anniversary in showbiz this year, last appeared in the psychological thriller The Other Wife and the GMA rom-com series Owe My Love.

“(What I’ve learned so far is to) go the extra mile. Give more than what you’re asked for. The fact that I’m able to do what I love and call it a job is enough to keep me inspired. Going to work, making it your playground and being someone you are not excite me. When does anyone ever get to do that?” she told The STAR then, adding that during the pandemic, she learned not to shy away from work opportunities.

“I’ve learnt that I should just go for them no matter how scared I am.”