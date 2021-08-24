Kim, Jerald share how love story began in Rak of Aegis

On-and-off-screen couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles, or KimJe, are two of the most talented actors in the country. They met on the set of the hit musical Rak of Aegis, where they portrayed Aileen and Tolits, respectively.

I had a conversation with the couple recently in The Interviewer on the Batalk Channel (The Boy Abunda Talk Channel) on YouTube, where they talked about their relationship and their latest movie.

Kim and Jerald have been romantically together for seven years now. They admitted that they have been talking about marriage.

Kim said, “We want to have a beach wedding but it now depends on the budget.”

Jerald added, “And the (health) protocols of our country. Before, it was easy to plan and to imagine or to hope for things like that. But now, we don’t know. We don’t know if there’s another variant the next day so we just have to live for now. But answering your question, beach din kami malamang.”

If they were to make a vow to each other, how would that be? Jerald replied, “I like what I wrote on IG. ‘We are not against the odds. We are the odds.’” Kim quipped, “Iyon na rin po ako, Tito Boy.”

They are trained in theater but they have successfully crossed over to acting in movies. They are excited about their new film titled Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending, which was written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor.

Kim talked about the movie. “The story revolves around two individuals, who are running away from their past because they want to change. They have learned how to love but are they going to pursue their relationship knowing that it’s the end of the world?” The movie is set during the first leg of the pandemic.

Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending is streaming on Vivamax, IWantfc, TFC IPTV and KTX.ph.

How important is Rak of Aegis to your story?

Jerald: “Everything started there, Tito Boy. Even our love life.”

Kim: “Our love life and career. Iyon po talaga ang pintuan ng lahat.”

Jerald: “Our career and for maybe 50 or 60 percent of the cast who have worked in various projects because of Rak of Aegis.”

I would assume you didn’t imagine that your love would bloom in Rak of Aegis. Take me to the first moment you saw each other and tell us how you reacted to each other.

Kim: “I was afraid of Je because I was nervous that time. It’s my first lead (role). I was new in PETA. It was my first time there. I was starstruck with Tita Isay (Alvarez-Seña), Tito Robert (Seña), Ate Aicelle (Santos), Ate Kakai (Bautista), everyone. Then Jerald approached me. Parang nakakatakot iyong itsura niya. Then he said, ‘Hi, hello. I’m Je.’”

Jerald: “I just wanted to introduce myself because she was playing Aileen that time. We were a tandem in some of the shows. I later found out that Kim was playful. I said, ‘She is nice to be with.’ Pero naaartehan din ako noong una. ‘Arte-arte naman nito. She doesn’t want to adjust.’”

Kim: “At first, we didn’t like each other. We didn’t realize that we’ll end up together.”

Jerald: “Then I learned that she had a crush on me. Ako naman siguro sa sampu, bihira iyong may crush sa akin so I grabbed the opportunity.”

How did you know that Kim had a crush on you?

Kim: “I told him.”

Jerald: “She told me.”

You directly admitted, Kim?

Kim: “Yes, because I always believe that if you want to do something, you better do or say it immediately. That time, we were joking around while warming up before a show. I liked how Jerald sang. Crush, for me, is admiration. He sang. Ang pogi ng dating niya so I said, ‘Uy, ikaw crush kita today.’”

Je, what was your reaction?

Jerald: “When she said, ‘Uy, crush kita ngayon,’ I think I replied, ‘Ngayon lang?’”

For a while, you had no label. What was that?

Kim: “I guess during that time, we weren’t that sure yet. Individually, we were very focused on what we wanted. Everything happened so quickly so we weren’t sure if it was the right time as we both came from long-term relationships. And then, there was this factor that we were doing Rak of Aegis together so meron din po siguro na, ‘Are we really going to do it? Will this affect Rak?’ We were thinking of several factors. I think these were the reasons why we had no label. We’re best friends to begin with. We talked about it all the time. He’s such a gentleman. He would always ask me, ‘So what do you want?’ Jerald knows my mommy and he respects her.”

How did you know that it was time to have the label and how did you know that it was time to go public?

Jerald: “We didn’t plan it, Tito Boy. It just happened. Ang hirap niyang desisyunan kung siyempre celebrity lalo na kung private na tao ka. I am an only child so there are times when I don’t want to share my problems with others. If I have issues with my girlfriend, I want to keep them to myself. Once publicized, there will be many opinions. I like listening to the opinions of people because they might be useful. Sometimes the opinions really help but at other times, they don’t. The long process worked well for us. Nag-inarte kami for a long time but I think it helped strengthen what we really wanted as persons.”

Kim: “Saka meron kaming, ‘Bakit ba tinatago natin kasi?’”

In the middle of pandemic, are you discovering a lot of things about each other?

Kim: “A lot! Simple things. Jerald is an only child so meron siya simula pagkabata mag-isa lang talaga siya. He would be in the corner and do whatever he wants. Every morning apparently Jerald goes downstairs and stays there. Noong mga first ECQ, doon siya sa medyo garahe. Now that we have many ECQs, he stays in the living room. He needs to be alone for three hours, drinking coffee. He does that every day. Tapos ako din po ganoon. There are moments every morning when we want to be alone. That’s what I discovered about Jerald. Then he returns to our room. He has a list of things that we need to accomplish. He is like that. He is dedicated to work. He is afraid that we’ll go hungry.”

Last night of the world, where are you?

Jerald: “We are together on the last night of the world. Huling simsim ng lahat ng kailangang gawin.”

Kim: “So, I guess, iyon ang sagot niya eh di iyon na rin ang last night ko sa mundo nagpapasimsim.”