Derrick â€˜levels upâ€™ music with Virgo

Derrick ‘levels up’ music with Virgo

Derrick Monasterio on his latest single, Virgo: The song is medyo pang-hopeless romantic. With it, I want to change my musicality, from being a balladeer to a pop, R&B, soul (singer). Before I would only sing ballads, magandang baguhin natin… This is something new. I hope (fans) will appreciate it.

DonatoDerrick Monasterio belongs to that group of actors who can sing.

Five years ago, the Kapuso heartthrob released his self-titled debut album and four years before that, he recorded a duet, Ang Aking Puso, for the movie, My Kontrabida Girl, with Julie Anne San Jose. Derrick has indeed the knack for singing.

Recently, the Leo-born GMA Artist Center and GMA Music talent has dropped the single Virgo, about ghosting and the zodiac sign. Exploring the dangers of modern dating, it is a relatable dance track, as being described in a press statement.

“Ang tagal na (It has been a long time), five years ago, mga ganun,” replied Derrick when asked about his last music release in a recent virtual media call. He was referring to his seven-track, self-titled album, with Give Me One More Chance as the carrier single. “I started in Tween Hearts (a teen-youth-oriented show). The producers discovered that I could sing when we did (the movie) Tween Academy.”

His singing was showcased in some songs of the teen-comedy film album. After that, Derrick did sing some more and culminated all this with the Derrick Monasterio album. He concentrated more on acting — and again sprang a surprise by releasing Virgo.

“The song is… medyo pang-hopeless romantic,” said Derrick. “With it, I want to change my musicality, from being a balladeer to medyo pop, R&B, soul (singer). Before, I would only sing ballads, magandang baguhin natin at i-tweak nang konti.”

What’s good about Derrick is, he knows his capacity as a singer, who is also “trained to sing different genres.” In recording Virgo, however, he also got scared at first since his fans are accustomed to hear him perform ballads in the style of Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera.

“Armed with lakas ng loob (enough courage), I finally tried it with the help of professionals, with my arranger and my producers, maganda yung kinalabasan niya,” shared he, who also considered that Virgo might usher him into a new musical path. “I was more excited.”

Derrick further reflected on shifting musical gears by saying, “Before, I just didn’t have the courage. It’s (the song) far from my comfort zone. But now, you just have to level up, kailangan mong baguhin, mag-reinvent.” Part of it is keeping up with the changing times and the listeners’ music preference. “It depends also on what the listeners want,” said he. “As much as possible, do everything and let them be the judge.”

Asked about what sort of vocal preparations he did for Virgo, Derrick said: “There were a couple of technicalities that they (the people behind the song) wanted to change, when it comes down to holding notes, kailangan mas maikli nang konti, mas walang vibrato ng konti.”

Although he has done ballads before, Derrick said that performing them is challenging, “kasi mas maraming air ang kailangan sa lungs mo to produce that sound, sustain that note. With this one (recording Virgo), I was like playing. This is the music of our generation… It’s me. It’s nice that… you can sing different kinds of genre. It feels good that you can also be all-around, if I want to do a rock album, eto, or a ballad album, eto. I’m the type of artist that parang I can do everything.”

While he and his team were conceptualizing Virgo, Derrick said that James Reid’s music, through the latter’s songs, was among the “pegs” or inspirations he considered.

“I would listen to his songs while working out or driving,” recalled he. “I’m a fan of his music, ang ganda ng songs, grabe din yung musicality. He is a very talented person. Sabi ko gusto kong mag-create nang something na ganito, far from my comfort zone. Pero alam ko naman sa sarili ko na kaya ko, natatakot lang ako. Eventually, ito na nga po at nagkaroon na.”

As for the song narrative, Derrick shared the following lines from the lyrics: “Thought I was the one to make you fall, here I am stuck waiting for your call.” The voice in Virgo, according to him, is hoping that the girl will like him and give him a call.

With this latest development in his career, Derrick is into it and embraces the test-the-waters experience. “If they (fans) will support me as a pop singer, for me, it’s a huge step because my fans got used (to the idea of) me singing ballad,” said he. “This is something new. I hope they will appreciate it since we’re almost of the same age. Since I get LSS with this kind of songs, I hope ganun sila din (that they will experience the same thing and enjoy it).”

Derrick is also grateful to GMA that continuously creates platforms for him and his fellow Kapuso artists to showcase their capacity as singers, aside from being actors and hosts. There’s GMA Playlist, a sub-label of GMA Music, where they can tap and enhance their music potential.

Weeknights on GMA Telebabad, Derrick also plays the Catholic guy Edgar, who has feelings for Farrah (played by Bianca Umali) in Legal Wives. “Lagi lang iniiwasan ni Farrah yung character ko, kasi Catholic ako, Muslim siya,” said he about what followers can look forward to his character. “We can’t even look straight into each other’s eyes, kasi bawal yun sa (culture nila).” Edgar’s struggle is how he can have the chance to get to know Farrah better.

Meantime, let’s give Derrick’s Virgo a listen and know more about romantic and hopeful love.

(Virgo is now available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and iTunes).