JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship

YouTube sensations Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad or popularly known as 'JaMill.'

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube couple Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat, most popularly known as "JaMill" deleted their channel to fix and focus on their relationship.

In her Twitter account, Camille bid goodbye to their 12 million YouTube followers and said that they are now signing off, but their relationship will be forever.

“JaMill is now signing off. Pero Jayzam & camille is (forever)," Camille said.

Camille also said in another tweet that they deleted their channel not for another publicity stunt but to fix their relationship.

“Yes deleted na po ang channel. Di naman natin ma-pplease lahat ng tao na sabihing pa issue lang ito or what. Its about our relationship, mas pinili namin mas maging okay ang relationship namin,” she explained.

“I hope na irespeto nalang Thank you,” she added.

"Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened," Jayzam reminded their fans in a tweet.

JaMill trended last April after Camille found out that her boyfriend was allegedly having an affair with other women.

The two women then went to TV5 host Raffy Tulfo to report the issue because their names were dragged in the controversy and received heavy bashing from social media users.

