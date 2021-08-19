Francine Diaz willing to do possible 'Esperanza' remake

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young star Francine Diaz reacted on fans' clamor to star on the possible remake of the Judy Ann Santos ‘90s hit teleserye “Esperanza.”

In her interview with Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe on “Pop Cinema,” Francine said she’s happy to know that fans want her to remake the classic teleserye.

“Nakakatuwa naman po. Siyempre Miss Judy Ann Santos 'yan. Kung matutuloy po siya, sobra kong kinakabahan pero at the same time mae-excite. Grabe, 'Esperanza.' Kung matutuloy man, sobrang laking blessing niyan,” Francine said.

She, however, admitted that she haven’t watched the teleserye but her mother said that it’s good.

“Actually po never ko pa po napanood 'yung 'Esperanza' pero po pagkukwento sila mama ng mga teleserye po dati talagang sinubaybayan nila lahat at sinuportahan. Nakukwento po nila sa akin 'yan na sobrang ganda nga daw at isa daw po talagang isa sa mga favorie nila na pinapanood dati,” she said.

Francine is part of ABS-CBN’s hit inspirational teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which was nominated at the ContentAsia Awards 2021, competing against four other shows in the region for Best Drama Series/Telefilm made for a Single Asian Market.

The winner, which will be announced on August 27 in a virtual ceremony, will be based on “relevance and suitability for the one specific market for which the program was made,” according to ContentAsia Awards’ official website.

The ContentAsia Awards is organized by ContentAsia, a premier information resource that covers the entertainment media industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

Launched by ABS-CBN in March 2021, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” follows two sisters, Mira (Andrea Brillantes) and Joy (Francine Diaz), who fight all odds to fulfill their mission for Bro and to have their local church rebuilt. By showing their story, the series aims to show how God’s miraculous love is found in the simplest of things and to remind people that they are never alone in going through life’s trials.

As “Huwag Kang Mangamba” continues this week, Mira and Joy go on a search for Barang’s (Sylvia Sanchez) long-lost daughter after the fake faith healer, Deborah (Eula Valdes), placed her in a mental facility. Recent events have been going Deborah’s way, as she starts planning for the construction of her own healing dome.

