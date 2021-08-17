Eddie Gutierrez undergoes operation, cleared of cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that her father Eddie Gutierrez underwent a successful operation and is now cleared of prostate cancer.

In her Instagram account, Ruffa posted a photo of her and the veteran actor, sharing that her past weeks were so tough.

“The weeks leading up to my departure for the U.S. was tough. I experienced a tornado of emotions which I kept exceptionally private,” Ruffa wrote.

“This much I can share : Dad had an operation and it was a success. He has been cleared of prostate cancer. Thank you, Lord!” she added.

Ruffa thanked the doctors and staff of St. Luke’s Quezon City for taking care of her dad and now he’s on the road to recovery. She also thanked everyone who prayed for her father.

“Our family would like to thank ALL the doctors and nurses who took care of Dad at St. Luke’s Quezon City. Special mention to the BEST urologist and anaesthesiologist, Dr. Steve & Joyce Lim. He is on the road to a full recovery thanks to your expertise and pag-aalaga,” she said.

“Sa mga nagdasal para kay Dad, maraming salamat. You know who you are. Sending LOVE to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things they don’t discuss. Keep the faith, pray and stay strong."