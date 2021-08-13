Stars weigh in on â€˜polyamorousâ€™ relationships

Lesbian relationships are perhaps easy to understand, with two women engaging in a special bond. However, in director Darryl Yap’s forthcoming sexy comedy, interestingly titled 69+1, a polyamorous relationship is tackled and becomes the focus of the plot.

“It’s more complicated than we know of,” comedian-singer Janno Gibbs, the male star of 69+1, says of a polyamorous relationship. “While doing this movie, we realized that a relationship like that is not that easy.”

Janno admitted he initially had reservations when he first accepted the project. “Medyo sensitive ang material,” he explains. “But the director is Darryl Yap. ‘Pag sinabi mong Darryl Yap, siguradong maganda at patok.”

Janno will figure into a polyamorous relationship in 69+1 with two leading ladies, Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel. It is inevitable that the audience will expect love scenes involving the three of them. “The love scenes were all presented in a comedic way,” Janno maintains. “Kaya mas nakampante ako. It’s a sex-comedy, but not seriously sexy.”

It helped that Janno had previously worked with Maui and Rose in director Al Tantay’s Pakboys Takusa, Viva Films’ Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry last December. “I’m comfortable working with the two ladies,” Janno grants. “I may not be a hundred percent comfortable for the girls, but the three of us know each other.”

Janno is thankful the love scenes were done in a comedic way. “This is not a serious sex movie, but rather a sex comedy,” he points out. “That made it a little more comfortable. We’ve worked together before. Naging friends na rin kami. They are both very professional.”

Janno never allows his daughters, Alyssa and Gabby, to watch the films that he does, from Sanggano, Sanggago’t Sanggwapo to Pakboys Takusa and now, 69+1. “Although they understand, it’s always awkward to watch your dad doing those kinds of roles,” he says. “I never allowed my wife (Bing Loyzaga) and my daughters to watch my movies.”

In 69+1, to start streaming Sept. 3, Maui plays Ivy and Rose is Patricia, both lesbians who are marking their seventh anniversary in their relationship. They miss being with a guy, but they can’t afford to lose each other. Hence, they agreed to form a “throuple” or three in a relationship with Apol, played by Janno.

From being a teenage star, Maui rose to become one of the sexiest stars of her generation. Early this year, she starred in Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Porn Star. Last December, she was also in Pakboys Takusa. Working this pandemic is nothing new for Maui.

“In July last year, as soon as the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) eased the protocols, I started working right away,” Maui discloses. “I had no hesitations and problems. With director Darryl Yap and his team, we never had any problems while shooting this film. Na-explain ng maayos sa akin ang role ko. At the same time, I had wanted to do a film like this. It’s something different. Sexy but the role is different.”

Maui had no qualms doing the love scenes in 69+1 after she read the script and when shooting started. “I told Rose, because it’s her first time to do love scenes with a girl, ‘Nakakapagod kasi kapag paulit-ulit. So let’s just give it our best. Let’s give it our 120 percent, so we only finish in take one’.”

Prior to doing 69+1, Maui never thought a polyamorous relationship even existed. “I didn’t know it was going on,” she admits. “We even talked during our shoot. Maybe during the ‘90s, it was already going on.

“In a polyamorous relationship, you can actually come to a point where you question yourself whether or not it’s love or lust that you are dealing with. It’s very hard to be in one. At the same time, it’s a mix of emotions when you’re in one. That’s what I discovered while shooting this movie.”

Meanwhile, Rose was a former commercial model and erstwhile member of Pop Girls. She played Sofia in direk Darryl’s Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Porn Star and also appeared in Gluta, both shown this year.

“Before I accepted this 69+1 project, I considered more what the people important to me would say about this movie,” Rose grants. “That is more important to me. Their opinion. I need to hear their reaction. If the project is okay to them, then I will be proud about it. When the film was offered to me, I became ready because of them. Since I did this movie, I’m happy if they will watch it.”

In today’s generation, movie scenes like a polyamorous relationship are normal. “The audience really wants more excitement in a relationship,” Rose insists. “This is exciting for me. I may not do it in real life, but at least, I got to experience it in this film. Masaya and mahirap.”

Rose does not deny she had a hard time doing the love scenes with another girl, a first for her. “But I am happy because the love scenes were with Ate Maui,” Rose says. “Every day niya ako kinakausap and she guided me throughout the shooting kahit kinakabahan ako lagi.”

It helped that Rose also worked with Janno previously in Pakboys Takusa. Her love scenes with him are her favorite part in the movie. “Our love scenes ni Janno, one of the most awaited parts of the movie,” Rose says. “Na-starstruck pa rin ako working with him.”