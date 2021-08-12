




































































 




   

   









Iza finally gets to play Darna
Iza Calzado, who incidentally turns a year older today (Aug. 12), will be the one to pass the magic white stone to Jane de Leon, the actress who will portray the title role in the upcoming Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
                           Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna. The award-winning actress, who incidentally turns a year older today (Aug. 12), will be the one to pass the magic white stone to Jane de Leon, the actress who will portray the title role in the upcoming Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.



“Finally, I can claim to be part of the Pinoy superhero history! I almost had the chance in the past, but God had other plans. I was not meant to be that Darna but he surely prepared me to play this Darna,” Iza said in a statement sent to The STAR.



It has come full circle for Iza who was offered the role when she was in GMA Network years ago but did not push through. The part eventually went to Angel Locsin in 2005.



Now, Iza will be able to wear the iconic Darna costume in her current network, ABS-CBN. “Everything always happens in His perfect time. I call it Divine Timing. Being a hero during these challenging times is exciting and female one at that just means so much more. Of course, I do recognize that with great power comes great responsibility. As cliche as it sounds, there is truth to this,” she added.



A source told The STAR that Iza has long been training and was already working with stunt coaches to prepare for the part even back when the project had Liza Soberano in the titular role.



Liza and Angel were tapped for the iconic superhero role in 2019 but both dropped out due to health reasons. Jane won the part later on.



The show was also halted because of ABS-CBN franchise denial last year, the source said.



“Since Liza Soberano’s time until Jane de Leon’s reign as Darna, I have become the constant. It was 2017 when I was tapped to be part of this project. I had talks with our former director/s Erik Matti and Jerold Tarrog about how to approach my character and (am) certainly excited to work with whoever will be at the helm of the series. I know they have the best director for this,” revealed Iza.



She is looking forward to finally shooting Darna after many training sessions.



“Fitness has always been part of my lifestyle and I have had many training sessions with the fight directors both with Liza and Jane.”



She added that the “role is pretty taxing” and she has to be “in shape and be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally” but feels most ready to take on this challenge now.



On the importance and relevance of being a Darna in these rough and tough times, Iza reflected, “At a time of great crisis, there has got to be a hero we can relate to — someone who brings out the best in us and a representation not only of our strong but loving and compassionate core.



“A hero who has learned to embrace her strengths and weaknesses, knowing full well that this only makes the light within brighter and allow for others to see and experience their own light. That’s the Pandemic Darna for me — she will tap and bring out the hero in all of us, despite the odds. Even without the ABS-CBN franchise!”



The filming of Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series will begin in September.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

