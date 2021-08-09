




































































 




   







   















Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue
Award-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho 
GMA Network/Released

                     

                        

                           
Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 7:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After Panlasang Pinoy, multi-awarded journalist Jessica Soho is not pushing through with her course offering at Nas Academy.



Earlier today, the Facebook page of Soho's "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" released a short statement regarding the issue.



"In light of recent events, and after our team's series of communications with Nas Academy, we decided and mutually agreed not to pursue the Jessica Soho course.



"Nas Academy has informed us that they are working with the NCIP. We hope for the resolution of all issues raised," read the statement in full.



 








Just last month, "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’s" (KMJS) story on “Babaeng Tinaga sa Mukha (The Woman Slashed on Her Face)” was hailed as a finalist at the prestigious 2021 New York Festivals (NYF) “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition. Soho, along with fellow GMA broadcaster Mike Enriquez, were again hailed as the Filipinos’ most trusted in the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards for this year. Nas Daily was also featured on KMJS.



Yesterday, Catriona Gray's agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, issued an official statement.



"Catriona Gray and NAS Academy have agreed to stop accepting new applicants for the Catriona Gray Academy until the issue of Whang Od has been fully resolved. Cornerstone will continue to monitor the progrress of this incident," read part of its statement.



Last Friday, August 6, the Chicago, Illinois-based Filipino food vlogger Vanjo Merano otherwise known as Panlasang Pinoy also posted on his Facebook pages about his supposed participation in Nas Academy.



"PP Academy was in the works under the Nas Academy platform, but I decided not to pursue in support to Apo and the exploited Pinoy hospitality. #icandothisonmyownanyway," wrote Merano.



Also earlier today, Nuseir Yassin a.k.a. Nas Daily uploaded a video saying that Nas Academy is on hold while they continue to work closely with the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) on the issue involving the academy and Kalinga tattoo artist Apo Whang-od.



RELATED: 'No clickbaiting here': Nas Daily speaks up over 'Pinoy baiting,' working with Indigenous Peoples


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

