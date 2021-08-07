Neri Naig, Chito Miranda open new business

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and businesswoman Neri Naig Miranda added a new business in her belt as she opened up a tea shop.

In her Instagram account, Neri posted a photo of the al fresco dining of her new business.

“Bukas po ang Teatalk! Tamang tama ang roofdeck for al fresco dining! At wag kalimutang mag take out na rin para sa mga bagets pampasalubong! Tara na po at i-waze lang ang Neri's Not So Secret Garden,” she wrote.

She also encouraged to tag him and husband Chito Miranda in their social media post so they can repost it.

“Tag nyo po kami ni Chito sa Instagram Stories para po marepost namin kayo,” she said.

Apart from Neri and Chito, Tea Talk was also franchised by YouTubers Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat as well as Viy Cortez.

The brand owners Ghie and Jerry Pangilinan saw the opportunity to start their own milk tea business. They envisioned the brand to be a unique brand with the best-tasting drinks and to offer a great milk tea experience.

Two years later, with profound research and development in the business and the products and with the warm response of the market, Tea Talk opened its door to franchising. It currently has a total of 24 franchisees, in just a span of two years.

They are serving milk tea, fruit drinks, and limited-edition flavors paired with delicious meals and snacks. Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea and Buffalo Wings & Burger are the best-sellers, among others. It is the first homegrown milk tea brand of Morong, Rizal that features authentic milk tea and beverages made with best quality and fresh ingredients.