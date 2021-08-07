




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Neri Naig, Chito Miranda open new business
Chito Miranda and Neri Naig at their new tea shop business
Tea Talk

                     

                        

                           
Neri Naig, Chito Miranda open new business

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 3:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and businesswoman Neri Naig Miranda added a new business in her belt as she opened up a tea shop. 



In her Instagram account, Neri posted a photo of the al fresco dining of her new business. 



“Bukas po ang Teatalk! Tamang tama ang roofdeck for al fresco dining! At wag kalimutang mag take out na rin para sa mga bagets pampasalubong! Tara na po at i-waze lang ang Neri's Not So Secret Garden,” she wrote. 



She also encouraged to tag him and husband Chito Miranda in their social media post so they can repost it. 










“Tag nyo po kami ni Chito sa Instagram Stories para po marepost namin kayo,” she said. 



Apart from Neri and Chito, Tea Talk was also franchised by YouTubers Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat as well as Viy Cortez. 



The brand owners Ghie and Jerry Pangilinan saw the opportunity to start their own milk tea business. They envisioned the brand to be a unique brand with the best-tasting drinks and to offer a great milk tea experience. 



Two years later, with profound research and development in the business and the products and with the warm response of the market, Tea Talk opened its door to franchising. It currently has a total of 24 franchisees, in just a span of two years.



They are serving milk tea, fruit drinks, and limited-edition flavors paired with delicious meals and snacks. Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea and Buffalo Wings & Burger are the best-sellers, among others. It is the first homegrown milk tea brand of Morong, Rizal that features authentic milk tea and beverages made with best quality and fresh ingredients. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHITO MIRANDA-NERI NAIG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza went viral online after his "TV Patrol" report yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clash of the Projects: Project Nightfall slams Cacao Project founder over Nas Daily issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clash of the Projects: Project Nightfall slams Cacao Project founder over Nas Daily issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agon Hare or more popularly known as Project Nightfall released a video today that talked about his recollection on the 2019...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hello, Universe!': Kisses Delavin's is most viewed Miss Universe Philippines intro video
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hello, Universe!': Kisses Delavin's is most viewed Miss Universe Philippines intro video


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Masbate representative Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin has shared her introduction video for the Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo featured on New York Times Square billboard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo featured on New York Times Square billboard


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo were the latest Filipino celebrities to be featured on a digital billboard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlo Mortel on ex-love team partner Janella Salvador
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlo Mortel on ex-love team partner Janella Salvador


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Singer-actor Marlo Mortel revealed that he’s not a godparent of former love team partner Janella Salvador’s ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Heaven's Best Entertainment offers one-stop services for producers, directors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heaven's Best Entertainment offers one-stop services for producers, directors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Heaven’s Best Entertainment is offering services for producers and directors to use their equipment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Philippines Earth 2021 swimwear top picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Philippines Earth 2021 swimwear top picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 66 hopefuls in this year's Miss Philippines Earth search presented their individual swimsuit pasarela on the virtual platform....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Marami pang aasikasuhin': Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina on getting married
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Marami pang aasikasuhin': Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina on getting married


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina revealed that the wedding bells will not be ringing soon despite living t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon enjoys freedom to be a &lsquo;totally different person&rsquo; in Revirginized
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon enjoys freedom to be a ‘totally different person’ in Revirginized


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sharon Cuneta said she expected ‘violent reactions’ from fans to some of her scenes in the comedy-drama Revirginized,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KZ & TJ open up about their first year of marriage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KZ & TJ open up about their first year of marriage


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde were friends first before they became lovers, who ended up exchanging “I do’s”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with