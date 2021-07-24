Klea Pineda wants to be constantly challenged

Klea Pineda feels grateful and inspired these days. Why? She is following up her first lead role in Magkaagaw with another lead role in Stories from the Heart: Never Say Goodbye.

The upcoming Kapuso drama series banks on the talent of Klea, Lauren Young and Jak Roberto. Although she keeps mum on the details about her character, Klea can only assure fans two things: This one is challenging and will contribute to her growth as an actress.

“It is out-of-the-box,” answered the GMA Artist Center talent when asked about her thoughts on a meaty role and an exciting TV project, during a media call for her contract renewal. “It’s something I have never done before. Yun yung nakaka-challenge for me.”

When she begins to wrap her head around the story, Klea’s interest should be piqued by her character, said she. That’s a good start to keep the young star motivated until the end. “Masaya ako na after nung show na ‘yon, na nagawa ko (ito) nang maayos, nakaka-satisfy (ito) sa pakiramdam and nakakatuwa kasi (na) nagawa ko (After doing the show, you have these feelings of happiness and satisfaction because you’ve done well in it),” shared she. “You’ll never grow when you keep doing and accepting the same roles. The out-of-the-box roles, that have been given to me, are the ones I like the most.” As an actor, Klea wants to be constantly challenged and is willing to give it a try.

‘Rollercoaster’ showbiz journey

From being paired up with Jeric Gonzales in Magkaagaw, Klea finds a “loveteam mate” in Jak, whom she has worked in Magpakailanman and Tadhana. Their onscreen chemistry is somehow proven and it works.

“We already had a lock-in taping and shot scenes,” shared Klea on the Never Say Goodbye production. “We’re going to have another lock-in taping in August. We’ll start (taping) the remaining scenes. The number of cycles depends on every artist and the production’s schedule.” Acting in a bubble is a familiar territory to her since she has done an episode for Heartful Café and the last part of Magkaagaw.

“I read the script repeatedly and study the habits of my character,” said Klea on her work rituals. “I take down notes, which matters to me because it’s a way I get myself familiarized with the role.” This helps her to have some “mental mapping” of her character’s good and bad sides and to understand why “she has made that decision in a particular scene. I find time to study my character’s (personal) history. These make up my preparations before we go into a lock-in taping.”

What also excites Klea about her Never Say Goodbye’s character is the latter’s maturity. The role allows her to veer away from the teeny-bopper “‘I love you. You love me’ and girlfriend-boyfriend” mold, as Klea put it.

“(There are serious relationship issues in the story) that a lot of audiences can relate to,” said she. “It tackles how to make decisions, (the thought process behind it) and (concerns about) health.” Her role also speaks about how the StarStruck’s Ultimate Female Survivor has grown all these years. “A lot has changed,” said Klea, “(like) my priorities as an individual.” She now has a better grasp of her profession and purpose.

“Yung growth na nangyayari sa akin kada show na binibigay sa akin, yun yung happiness ko,” said she. “Yung satisfaction na nabibigay sa akin kapag nagagawa ko nang maayos yung isang project na binigay sa akin.”

As for her showbiz journey thus far, Klea had this to say: “For me, it (has been a) rollercoaster (ride). (There have been) ups and downs since 2015 (the time I joined StarStruck) and (there are still) up to now. Hindi naman mawawala yung nag-do-doubt ako sa sarili ko. There were even times when I would question if this career path was for me… He (the Lord) always gives me a reason to hold on to and prove to myself that I belong to this (work).”

Beauty pageant dreams

Acting, however, is not the only dream on Klea’s wish-list. There’s also joining a beauty pageant. Soon, she will tick the box for it.

“I can’t say that I’m a hundred percent ready now,” said she. “Meron pa ring takot, meron pa ring doubt sa sarili (ko). What I want to happen is, once I have decided to join, (I know that) I’m a hundred percent ready and packaged for (it).”

Since her beauty pageant idols are 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Klea aspires to become a Miss Universe Philippines candidate. According to her, she has met and talked to Queens Pia and Catriona before. What she has learned from them is the importance of a beauty pageant candidate’s readiness, which means that she is physically, emotionally and mentally prepared.

Meantime, Klea will take on acting projects like Never Say Goodbye that come her way.

“I want to focus on them and ayokong mawala yung mga opportunity na binibigay sa akin ng GMA,” she concluded. “I’m sure, if I decide to join a pageant in the future, GMA will support me.”