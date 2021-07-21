




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rachel Alejandro stars in her 1st ABS-CBN teleserye
Rachel will play a socialite trophy wife in ABS-CBN’s upcoming series The Broken Marriage Vow.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Rachel Alejandro stars in her 1st ABS-CBN teleserye

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gay Ace Domingo (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Rachel Alejandro is back. But not for a musical or concert (yet). This time, she’s getting ready to transform into a socialite trophy wife in ABS-CBN’s upcoming series The Broken Marriage Vow.



A few months ago, Rachel was in New York — where her journalist husband is based — when she received an offer from Deo Endrinal’s Dreamscape Entertainment to join the Filipino adaptation of the hit BBC series Doctor Foster/The World of the Married (Korean adaptation).



“The very same day, my husband and I started binge-watching the show, and we were hooked from the first episode. We couldn’t believe how riveting it was,” she says. “In the end, that was what convinced me to accept the offer, even if in the past I’ve not been inclined to seek work as a teleserye regular.”



Indeed, Rachel is better known as a singer than as an actress, especially on TV.



“I know my way around the stage and have done a few films in the recent years, although I admit I’m a little nervous about TV acting because I haven’t done it for some time, unlike some of my teleserye veteran actor cast mates,” she says. “But I’m up for the challenge, especially now that it seems live concerts may not return soon here in the Philippines.”



Rachel will give life to the character of Nathalia Lucero, the mother of Lexy Lucero, to be played by Sue Ramirez. Nathalia was an aspiring beauty queen before she met and fell in love at a very young age with husband Fred (Art Acuña). Viewers will be delighted to know that Rachel will make Nathalia a well-rounded character — someone people will love and empathize with as she navigates being a mother to Lexy, who is in a secret affair with David Ilustre (played by Zanjoe Marudo).



“Nathalia is charismatic, funny and used to getting her way because she easily charms people,” Rachel says. “She sometimes bumps heads with Lexy but she is nonetheless a caring and protective mother. Mother and daughter bond over shopping.”



To become Nathalia, Rachel is eager to apply what she’s learned from her acting classes in the US, particularly a Scene Study course she took at the Stella Adler School, along with Master Class video acting courses by Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson.



“When it comes to building believable characters, one of the best critiques I’ve heard from an instructor is that I am the type of actor that always shows up extremely prepared because I like to get things exactly right. That’s a good thing but that won’t necessarily wow an audience or make you ace an audition,” she says.



“He told me not to be afraid to explore, make mistakes, even make a fool of myself if I had to, because if you’re playing it too safe, you’re probably not going to be very memorable. So basically, go big or go home!”



For Rachel, part of going big means changing her looks for the part, for instance by going blonde: “It’s relevant to the story,” she says. “Since the character I’m playing is very fashion-forward and figure conscious, I eat low-carb meals from my health food business, The Sexy Chef. It will be so much fun to dress up as Nathalia because as direk Connie (Macatuno) envisions her, parang lagi siyang nakabihis for an event. Come to think of it, that sounds a lot like my mom, Myrna!”



And even more importantly, it’ll make her Lola proud.



“My biggest inspiration is my Lola Nena, who raised me,” Rachel reveals. “My grandmother loves ABS-CBN’s teleseryes, probably more than any concert or musical. I think she would really get a kick out of finally seeing me in one of them.”



Aside from shooting The Broken Marriage Vow, Rachel’s schedule is filling up as she will be recording a full album tentatively set to be released in September. Stay tuned for details!



“Singing is still my first love, after all,” she says.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RACHEL ALEJANDRO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine delegate wins big at Mr. Globe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine delegate wins big at Mr. Globe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jeffrey Camus, a 29-year-old Hotel & Restaurant Management (HRM) graduate from Misamis University, was proclaimed Mister Globe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Doctolero continued by posing a question on which Filipino series classifies as world-class but features the undeniable Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte tied the knot in a civil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Kapamilya Forever fans inspire ABS-CBN stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Kapamilya Forever fans inspire ABS-CBN stars


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As one family, ABS-CBN artists got together last July 11 in ASAP Natin ‘To to express their gratitude to Filipinos for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A haven for sushi lovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A haven for sushi lovers


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
If you dine frequently in Quezon City’s “Scout” area and love Japanese cuisine, do try the newly-opened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye Jin recalls Philippines trip, promises to return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Son Ye Jin recalls Philippines trip, promises to return


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
South Korean superstar Son Ye Jin has expressed both surprise and happiness over having a strong fan base in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camila Cabello is the new Cinderella
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camila Cabello is the new Cinderella


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Aside from an occasional showing online, like Rak of Aegis, which will be available on streaming on July 31 and Aug. 1, 7...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres is up for never-before-done roles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres is up for never-before-done roles


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Kapuso actress on what’s in store for her in the remaining two quarters of 2021: A lot of projects are being lined...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Falling in love with John Mayer, again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Falling in love with John Mayer, again


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
John Mayer dropped last Friday his much-awaited eighth studio album, Sob Rock, four years after 2017’s The Search for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Kisses Delavin, "Asia's Next Top Model" first Filipina winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with