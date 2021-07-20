Andrea Torres is up for never-before-done roles

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Torres anticipates a busy schedule in the remaining two quarters of 2021 — and is up for every project that will come her way. This piece of good news was shared by the GMA Artist Center talent in a recent media call. Her thespian’s skills and stamina will be again put to the test.

“A lot (of projects) are being lined up (for me),” said Andrea. “Magiging very busy po ang taon na ito. As for the roles and stories (that are in the pipeline), I haven’t done them before.”

First stop for Andrea is Legal Wives, in which she will be seen as Diane San Luis Makadatu, the beloved wife of Maranao royalty and Muslim Ismael Makadatu, played by Dennis Trillo.

“She is the only Christian (among the wives),” shared Andrea, adding that Alice Dixson and Bianca Umali will portray the two Muslim wives, described in the upcoming drama series as the redeemed and the protected ones. “That makes it difficult for her to understand (their situation). Of course, she loves Ismael and wants their marriage to work.”

Andrea’s Diane needs time to enculturate and assimilate herself into Ismael’s world and embrace it. The path ahead for her is rough and tough, especially when marital promises are unfulfilled.

“Pero yung nangyayari sa paligid nila ay hindi naaayon sa kung ano yung napag-usapan nilang dalawa (What’s happening in the couple’s life contradicts what they have agreed upon),” added she, “Kung ano yung dream niya for them and that’s where the conflict comes from.”

Part of her character’s reality is vying for Ismael’s attention and love against the other wives. Each will assert her legal claim and rights. As Andrea hinted, viewers can expect big scenes between her and Dennis, plus the ones with Alice and Bianca, if one may add.

“Siguro mahirap po sa atin kasi ito yung kinalakihan natin (It’s hard for us because we grew up differently),” said Andrea about polygamy, a marital practice which allows a man to marry more than one wife and is accepted in some cultures for as long as he can equally provide for his wives. By the way, Christian Filipinos are monogamous. “Sanay po tayo na isa lang talaga. Although through this soap, I’ve learned that it is a (form of) self-less act. Kumbaga parang kapag may babaeng na ngangailangan, kunyari na biyuda siya or na-rape siya, parang it’s a way of saving or helping the person. May deeper meaning (ito).” With that, viewers will get to learn the cultural nuances that define such kind of marriage.

Legal Wives, which will premiere on July 26 on GMA Telebabad, is also a glimpse into the life of fellow Muslim Filipinos and Islam, which are part of Philippine culture.

“We will be able to appreciate more their culture,” said Andrea. “They are very family-oriented. They stick (to the teachings of the religious text) Qur’an.”

Portraying Diane, on the other hand, has required Andrea to know the former’s core: She is a woman in love and has something to fight for. The challenge for the actress is to make viewers understand where her character is coming from, “para hindi siya magmukhang kontrabida lang,” said Andrea. Without her character’s personal context, Andrea’s Diane will be seen as a typical jealous wife. The Legal Wives team also had an Imam (prayer leader) and a Muslim on set to give authenticity to the show’s narrative and feel and the characters’ norms.

Speaking of TV projects, is the rumored sitcom that will star Andrea and John Lloyd Cruz in the works?

“I haven’t received any official announcement from GMA regarding that,” said she. “Talagang narinig ko lang din sa mga kwento-kwento, sa mga news. Ang hirap i-claim, di ba? Lagi nga nilang sinasabi kapag wala pang-storycon, wala pang taping, mahirap i-claim, but I was happy when I heard about it. I’m a fan of John Lloyd and I haven’t done a sitcom.”

With fellow co-stars Alice Dixson and Bianca Umali on the set of the upcoming drama series.

Andrea is sold to the idea and keeping her fingers crossed by saying that, “talagang bet ko ring matuloy, it’s rare to get this kind of opportunity. Nagulat tayong lahat na pwe-pwede na yung ganito, pwede mo nang makatrabaho si John Lloyd, si Bea (Alonzo). Definitely, kapag naibigay po sa atin, magiging very happy talaga (ako).”

Hopefully, the stars will align in Andrea and John Lloyd’s favor. If they do, she can’t wait for the learnings she can gain from the actor. Besides, Andrea considers doing a sitcom a chance to showcase her funny, bubbly side. “Kapag sitcom, medyo mas makulit ka,” said she. “It seems that side of me is not yet (fully) seen by the viewers though may patikim na sa Bubble Gang. I think sa sitcom, mas lalabas (ito).”

Looking back on her more than a decade of being a Kapuso, Andrea has gone a long way. Her recent contract renewal with GMA proves that she has made the right career decision and she is on the right track.

“I remembered every step we took together,” said Andrea of watching the video clip, prepared by her management and shown prior to the virtual meeting with select media members, “from the time I was doubting myself if I could do or have a soap, to a (stage) now, where we (me and my network) would experiment, take roles that (we used to have second thoughts before) and we are open to do. I’m very happy that I remain a Kapuso and they warmly welcomed me. I think it’s the reason why I’m loyal to them because masaya ako dito and I feel their love for me.” GMA is always on her side to guide Andrea in navigating her showbiz career.

Andrea had the privilege to portray diverse roles from Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga’s dual characters of Cecilia and Margarita to Alyas Robin Hood’s gray, feisty Venus, to The Millionaire’s Wife’s young lover Louisa to an older guy, and The Better Woman’s twin sisters Jasmine and Juliet.

“Now I’m at the point, where I enjoy it,” said Andrea about her craft, “mas panatag ka na sa sarili mo, mas malalim na rin yung pagtingin mo sa mga stories, sa mga tao kasi siguro nag-mature ka na rin. My thinking now is, every time I’m given a role, I have the responsibility through it that somewhere out there may ganitong tao at kailangan kong masabi yung story niya, the way na magugustuhan niya, na may justice talaga (that there’s someone out there whose story is close to my character’s and I have to give justice to it).”

The actress was also quick to admit that feeling pressured comes with the acting territory.

“I always feel it,” said Andrea. “I use it (instead as my inspiration) to give a better work, mas maganda pang outcome. Whatever that is assigned to me, I should play it (well and deliver).” Her goal, too, is to level up her every performance.

What’s good about Andrea is she fully trusts her network to turn things around for her. With that, Andrea can handle wholesome and out-of-the-box roles and thrives in the business of show.