KarJon signs with Rise Artists Studio
"Even sa Twitter, Instagram, isang like lang sobrang natutuwa na sila. Nakakagaan sa pakiramdam kasi naging fan din ako. Alam ko isang like lang, sobrang mabubuo na yung araw ko. Hindi namin ipagkakait sa iba yung kasiyahan nila kung sa ganoong paraan lang naman," Aljon said at the virtual presscon for the recently signed artists of Rise Artists Studio.
MANILA, Philippines — Aljon Mendoza knows exactly how it is to be a fan that's why he's generous with his likes. The former "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate shared that he knows that feeling of seeing his idol like his comments.



"Even sa Twitter, Instagram, isang like lang sobrang natutuwa na sila. Nakakagaan sa pakiramdam kasi naging fan din ako. Alam ko isang like lang, sobrang mabubuo na yung araw ko. Hindi namin ipagkakait sa iba yung kasiyahan nila kung sa ganoong paraan lang naman," Aljon said at the virtual presscon for the recently signed artists of Rise Artists Studio.



He's one part of the popular love team called KarJon. The other is his onscreen partner Karina Bautista. They were batchmates in "PBB Otso" where they gained a massive following as a love team.



They recently signed contracts with Rise Artists Studio. They've kept busy even amid the pandemic.



They are set to return in the second season of the online series "Hoy Love You", which is the reunion project of "Star Circle Quest" batchmates and former love team Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa. They're also going to star in the upcoming show titled "Viral".



"It never stops, yung learning process, growth and development. There's a lot of projects. We'll do our best. Nakikinig kami sa aming mga directors and here, nago-observe kami sa aming co-actors. Talagang isasapuso namin. Hard work lang talaga," said Karina.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

