Binibining Pilipinas 2021 first: Regional dialects now allowed in Q&A portion
Binibining Pilipinas 2021 first: Regional dialects now allowed in Q&A portion

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 8:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In what seemed to be a first in its history, Binibining Pilipinas will allow its candidates to answer the pageant's final Question & Answer (Q&A) portion on finals night this Sunday, in Tagalog, Taglish and/or their regional dialects, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) confirmed in a message to Philstar.com.



Prior to this, contestants are encouraged to answer in only English to assess their speaking skills for international competitions.



The decision came after TV host Boy Abunda recently invited the candidates to express themselves in their native tongue during a recent Q&A mentorship session in Gateway Mall Atmos Cinema in Araneta City as part of this year’s "Road to the Crown" pageant primer. Boy asked BPCI if the candidates can be allowed to speak in a language they like and BPCI agreed.



The candidates underwent a quick but intensive and rigorous Q&A training with the "King of Talk" that tested the girls’ wits, spontaneity and grace under pressure. Livestreamed via the official YouTube channel of Binibining Pilipinas, the 2021 primer bared the candidates’ ability to survive the interview segment of the pageant.



For the Q&A mentorship, the candidates were given a random photo related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were challenged to explain the photo, relate it to their advocacies, and talk about hope and inspiration. All of the candidates were requested to speak freely in the language they’re comfortable with.



Before the end of the event, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had a surprise appearance as she gave an encouraging speech to the candidates.



Gray, together with Nicole Cordoves, will host the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with four crowns at stake -- Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.



The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Grand Coronation Night will be aired live at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z Channel, Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel. It will also be simultaneously livestreamed on iWantTFC and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

