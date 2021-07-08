




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
The enduring tale of Anak Sounds Familiar
Long before BTS and even years before Rain came along, Freddie Aguilar was already an idol in South Korea because of his song, Anak.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
The enduring tale of Anak Sounds Familiar

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
There is a story about Anak that has been going around for over 40 years. It says a rooster crowing is heard in the demo that composer Freddie Aguilar submitted to the first Metropop Music Festival in 1978. It is also said that Anak was recorded in a small bathroom with Aguilar accompanying himself on the guitar because he could not afford a professional arranger and a recording studio.



I do not know how true are those but given the massive success that Anak became, it highlights the fact that a great song needs no fancy recording demo to make it big. Even in the sparest of settings a beautiful song will be what it is. Of course, a bad song can be improved by a good arranger. I have seen that happen so many times. Fortunately, Anak is around to prove otherwise.



Aguilar was starting to gain a following in folk joints during the early ‘70s at the time. He had regular gigs in Ermita, Manila and also in places s like Olongapo and Angeles where he was particularly well-liked by American servicemen. He was known for his sad, plaintive vocals as well as for his long shoulder-length hair and wide-brimmed buntal hat.



The Metropop offered a cash prize of P50,000 plus the chance to have the 12 finalists recorded and for the winner to compete in an international song contest. Songwriters sent in their best works and Aguilar sent in Anak, his admonishment of a son or daughter’s ill-treatment of his parents. It was simple with a repetitive melody line but combined with Aguilar’s expressive vocals, it easily made the finals.



Recording companies were given the chance to choose which ones among the finalists they would record and release. Vic del Rosario Jr., president of Vicor Music Corporation became interested in Anak. But first he had to meet Aguilar, who turned out to be very different from his reigning pop stars. Think Rico J. Puno, Basil Valdez, Rey Valera, Anthony Castelo.



The first thing that Del Rosario did was to ask Aguilar to cut his hair and ditch his hat. Aguilar refused. That could have been a problem but risktaker Del Rosario wanted the unknown folksinger and Anak on his label. Aguilar kept his hair and his hat and he signed up with Vicor.



Come Metropop night, he turned in a heartfelt, effective performance. Bad news. He lost to Ryan Cayabyab’s Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika, which was sung by Hajji Alejandro. But what could have been the end turned out to be the beginning of a legend.



NHK the Japan Broadcasting Network sent a crew to shoot a documentary in the Philippines. I do not know what the film was about but the director fell in love with Anak and used it in the soundtrack. So did Japan which became Anak crazy after the docu aired. NHK returned to shoot another documentary specifically about Aguilar and Anak. They found him singing in a folk house in Tagaytay.



At the same time Del Rosario was being pursued by record companies and music publishers from all over Asia for the rights to Anak. His friend Christian de Walden, a music producer and publisher came in and took care of Europe. It was not long before Freddie’s version and Anak had become a big hit all over Asia and Europe.



Anak was recorded in 26 languages. An instrumental by Blonker, as Alle Kinder brauchen Freunde by the Kelly Family and as Kind by Michael Holm in Germany; by Alan Tam in Cantonese; by Kenny Bee in Chinese; by Jody Chiang in Taiwanese; as Htoo Ein Thin by Tha Chin Myar Nae Lu of Myanmar; by Playboy Than Naing in Vietnamese; by Carefree in Malay in Kebebasan; by Vader Abraham in Dutch; by Lee Yong-Bok and Jung Yoon-Sun in Korean.



Note that long before BTS and even years before Rain came along, Aguilar was already an idol in South Korea. The impact of Anak was such that he was mobbed by fans when he competed at the Seoul Music Festival in 1980. The entry was Bulag, Pipi, Bingi, composed by Snaffu Rigor which won the Grand Prize. And talk about fashion influence, Korean kids became aspiring folksingers and sported versions of Aguilar’s sequined jumpsuit, long hair and hat.



The tale of Anak did not end there. Proof of the song’s enduring appeal is that it was used as the theme of the blockbuster flick Gangnam Blues starring Lee Min Ho only five years ago. Anak did it then. Too bad we were not able to sustain our chart dominance abroad.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANAK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vice Ganda lambasts website for fake news over Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz GMA move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vice Ganda lambasts website for fake news over Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz GMA move


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda lambasted a website for spreading fake news about him. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robert Downey Jr. snaps away co-Marvel stars by unfollowing them on IG


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Social media users went abuzz after Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his Marvel co-stars on Instagram. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny still 'waiting for sign&rsquo; to run for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny still 'waiting for sign’ to run for president


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite being widely believed to be eyeing the highest post in the country, Sen. Manny Pacquiao is still “waiting for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted anew in public after their alleged Boracay trip recen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Music knows no boundaries for K-pop superstar Ailee as she gets out of her comfort zone to sing a Filipino ballad, a karaoke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli sent his prayers for his co-soldier and other civilian victims of the recently crashed PAF...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexa & Rob show everything they&rsquo;ve got in A Girl and A Guy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexa & Rob show everything they’ve got in A Girl and A Guy


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
I initially planned to watch it for just about 10 to 15 minutes due to other commitments.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet LJ & Donita Rose&rsquo;s &lsquo;go-to&rsquo; make-up artist in the US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meet LJ & Donita Rose’s ‘go-to’ make-up artist in the US


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Wearing make-up remains a part of Donita Rose and LJ Moreno’s routine to keep themselves look radiant even after they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates&nbsp;                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The unconfirmed list includes:

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with