Richard Yap takes acting career one step at a time

“I spend (time) watching other films and I try to look at other actors.” That was Richard Yap sharing his thoughts on how the actor nurtures his creative side in a virtual media call.

By this time, Richard must have done all that prep work for his first and upcoming GMA 7 TV series, I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, with Heart Evangelista and Paolo Contis as co-stars. He shared that the lock-in taping would start in the early part of the month. If all goes according to plan, the cast and crew are most likely on home quarantine as part of the pre-taping health and safety protocols.

“Of course, you know, wala naman tayong pili, kahit anong role ang ibibigay sa akin, OK lang sa akin (I welcome every role that will come my way),” said Richard of acting projects that he and his new network can possibly explore.

“Well, as of now, we’re doing it one step at a time,” added he, whose focus is on GMA 7’s I Left My Heart in Sorsogon. “I don’t know what the next project will be (after). I really don’t expect to be a leading man all the time. As you know, hindi naman na tayo bata na, na pwedeng parating naka-leading man role. You know maybe doing a support role is not so bad also, it’s also fine with me.”

Richard said he is open to the idea of deglamorizing himself for a role. In fact, he played a homeless character in the past and shared that, “I’m willing to do kung ano yung kailangan ng role (what the role demands from me).” He has appeared in the I Can See You miniseries episode, On My Way to You!, and Dear Uge, while his life story was featured in Magpakailanman.

For now, Richard and his family (wife Melody and children Ashley and Dylan) are excited about I Left My Heart in Sorsogon “because like what I said, yung family ko are fans of Heart. We’re really looking forward to doing this teleserye with her.”

In regard to his character, the actor shared that “may konting similarity (to my previous characters) but (he) has quirks na wala dun sa iba (that will differentiate him from others).” His dream project, however, is an action one, like Taken of Liam Neeson and the James Bond movies. He can fit the bill as Richard had trainings in martial arts like taekwondo, aikido and karate when he was younger.

Asked about any updates on his movie, My First, Your Last as working title, with Ken Chan and Rita Daniela, Richard had this to say: “I think they’re just waiting for a venue (where) or the time when they can (show) it already, alam naman natin that the cinemas are not yet open. They haven’t told us yet kung kailan (ito) lalabas at kung saan.”

Story-wise, Richard piqued everyone’s interest by saying that “there are a lot of surprises in it. You wouldn’t expect kung ano yung kalalabasan, it’s a very nice story but there’s a twist. It’s something that people should look forward to.”

When he is not busy with showbiz commitments, Richard immerses himself in his furniture and restaurant businesses.

“Yun ang pinag-ka-ka-busy-han ko. I have to take care of the office,” he said. “I have to take care of the marketing. I handle more of the office furniture business. The rest of the time I have to spend flying back and forth between Manila and Cebu because I’m also renovating our condo in Cebu and we’re also opening an office (there). Medyo kapag wala akong projects, puno din yung araw ko.”

Although he has learned to juggle his showbiz and business work, Richard knows his responsibilities as a family man.

“Your kids grow up and be good people,” he said about the joys of parenting. “It’s a pleasure and an honor to see na naturuan mo silang mabuti, nakikita mo na maayos yung pagpapalaki (sa) mga anak mo. I think that’s the greatest pleasure one can have when you see your kids be like that.”

Part of his constant reminders to his children are: “Always be kind and think about other people because other people might not be having a good day,” said Richard. But they also need to take care of themselves and be smart in school and street smart “because in the real world that’s what really counts,” added he.

As a dad, Richard also gets inspiration from his businessman father, who has inculcated in him the value of hard work.

“He had already been working when he was young,” recalled he. “Ganun din yung training niya sa amin (Me and my siblings received the same training). While I was in high school, I was already going out with my dad during the weekends. When I had no classes, I was doing the rounds with him while he was doing, you know, marketing for our family business. We always learned the value of hard work and to do your best in whatever it is that you are doing.”

Aside from that, Richard thrives in every endeavor he forays into because his wife and children are always behind him.

“My family was very supportive, especially when I shifted careers,” shared he, “but naaawa lang ako sa anak kong lalaki kasi parang he was very young at that time. He was about seven years old. Medyo nawala yung oras ko sa kanya because I was taping most of the time. Parang nakita ko lang na he became a little bit sad that I was always away… It wasn’t so hard for them really because nagpaalam naman ako sa kanila, and they said yes naman.” That’s what’s good about Richard: He talks and explains to his family career decisions.

“If I have an off day, I make sure that I spend it with them,” said the actor. “When your kids grow older, meron na rin silang sariling buhay. As much as possible, we’re always together during weekends, I make sure na makakabawi rin ako sa oras na wala ako.”

With that, Richard is off to work with family as a source of inspiration.