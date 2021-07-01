




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jairus wants to do more mature roles
Former child star Jairus Aquino: I just really want to veer away from my teenage image.

                     

                        

                           
Jairus wants to do more mature roles

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Leah C. Salterio (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen years of being with ABS-CBN is not easy to just set aside, let alone ignore, for 22-year-old Jairus Aquino. He started with the network from his childhood and on to his young adult stage, doing TV shows and films where he made his mark.



Now that he recently transferred to Viva Artists Agency (VAA), Jairus does not deny that he has been having separation anxiety after he moved to his new home. Admittedly, he also felt sad when he left ABS-CBN.



“I had so many opportunities with ABS-CBN,” Jairus admitted. “Pamilya ko ang ABS-CBN for 15 years. Naging tahanan ko ang network. But it was time to move forward.”



He earlier sent feelers to Viva about his intention to transfer. However, it took Jairus quite a while before he actually signed up his contract. He had to think carefully before making a major decision.



“I realized after 15 years, it’s time to explore some things that will give me more opportunities in my craft,” Jairus said. “I’m not getting any younger. I just told myself it was time to move forward. When I talked to Viva, sobrang naging maganda naman ang conversation namin.”



Jairus is not closing his doors to working with ABS-CBN again in the future. He said, “Kung nasaan ang trabaho, I will go there.



“I’ve been with ABS-CBN for quite a long time. It’s time for me to explore the things that I can do with my craft and more opportunities for myself. If there are other opportunities in other networks, that’s okay with me, too.”



Recently, Jairus was cast in the adaptation of the Korean series, Encounter, now airing weekly on TV5.



Although he faced challenges in his career along the way, Jairus never thought about giving up or quitting showbiz. “I reached the point where I asked myself, ‘Para sa akin ba talaga ito?’ Perhaps, any actor who reaches that awkward age and didn’t get any projects, would go through that. That happened to me.



“At the end of the day, as long as alam kong nagagawa kong mabuti at tama ang trabaho ko at may mga taong sumusuporta sa akin, that’s important. Nagagawa ko ang best ko, why not? It’s also a part of me giving back to the people who see me on TV at napapasaya ko sila. That kept me going. That also helped me a great deal in providing for my family.”



Departing from his child star image took quite a while for Jairus. Audiences always associated him with his early TV roles, starting from his acting debut where he captured everyone’s heart as the lovable Pareng Jomar, Budong’s sidekick, in the hit series, Super Inggo, with Makisig Morales in the title role.



After the success of Super Inggo, which ran for two years, Jairus went on to do several other TV projects on ABS-CBN – Kung Fu Kids, Mutya, May Bukas Pa, Luv U, Nathaniel and Pamilya Ko.



Jairus wants to depart from his teeny-bopper image and do more mature roles now. “Sometimes, people still see me as a teenage star,” he lamented. “I hope they eventually see the different type of Jairus that they can also discover and watch..”



Growing up in showbiz gave Jairus an advantage that he carried as he got older. “What is important is how you mingle with people through the years,” he maintained. “People behind the camera, in front of the camera, artists and staff. The advantage is that you know better how to work with them.”



Jairus is so buff these days, although it was not a conscious effort for him to work out. “Maybe, I just really want to veer away from my teenage image,” he explained.



He wants to explore the action genre, with films like John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves and Equalizer, with Denzel Washington. When it comes to local actors, Jairus looks up to John Lloyd Cruz and Jericho Rosales.



“Grabe ‘yung impact when John Lloyd or Jericho makes movies or teleserye,” Jairus remarked. “Alam ko naman na ‘pag nilagay ako sa harapan nila, kakabahan ako dahil mahihirapan akong makipagsabayan. But that will be a challenge for me. I really want to work with them.”



He also expressed his desire to finish his studies. He is now taking up film at Meridian International College. When the virus tapers off, he hopes to return to school and do face-to-face classes again.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JAIRUS AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz denies romantic rumors with Katrina Halili
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz denies romantic rumors with Katrina Halili


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz denied that he and Kapuso actress Katrina Halili are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA on rumored Bea Alonzo transfer, John Lloyd Cruz reunion: No comment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA on rumored Bea Alonzo transfer, John Lloyd Cruz reunion: No comment


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Bea yan. Mata pa lang."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning' on Netflix July 30; top 10 villains so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning' on Netflix July 30; top 10 villains so far


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Let’s get to know these villains and their stories to gain a better understanding of why they chose the dark side.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slam Book: Will Samantha Bernardo join showbiz?                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slam Book: Will Samantha Bernardo join showbiz?


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
But, whether Sam joins showbiz or not, she'll remain a star in the hearts and minds of her fans and followers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Moira's soulful ballad "Paubaya" was reworded and sung during the burial or wake last June 25.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
International singer Christina Aguilera showed her support to her long-time friend and fellow pop star Britney Spears, who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd 'wonder girl'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd 'wonder girl'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actress Gal Gadot gave birth to her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 R.L Stine&rsquo;s Fear Street books become film trilogy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
R.L Stine’s Fear Street books become film trilogy


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror book series Fear Street gets a killer film franchise on Netflix.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sanya stays humble despite First Yaya success
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sanya stays humble despite First Yaya success


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
She warms everyone’s heart with her endearing character Yaya Melody. Since First Yaya will air its final episode on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Katrina Halili’s birthday post for returning actor John Lloyd Cruz sparked romance rumors between the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with