Erich Gonzales: Star Magic is family

Since winning as the Grand Questor in ABS-CBN’s talent reality contest Star Circle Quest in 2005, Erich Gonzales has always felt the love and support of talent agency Star Magic.

“Star Magic is family. No matter what happens, they are here for me. Their support matters a lot to me,” said Erich, in a recent media conference for her new show, held a few days after Star Magic had a Black Pen day signing up more than 40 artists.

Three years since she earned praises for playing three characters in The Blood Sisters, Erich is making a teleserye comeback as the face of karma in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s latest primetime offering La Vida Lena.

“I am very grateful to ABS-CBN, and for as long as they want me, I am here to stay. I grew up with Star Magic. They have been there to help and guide me,” she added.

Erich’s co-star Carlo Aquino has also been with Star Magic since he started in showbiz at the young age of nine and is grateful for the opportunities given to him.

“I have been with Star Magic for more than two decades. They helped me hone my skills and taught me how to be professional and responsible in life,” he said.

Carlo is happy to see the entry of many young artists in ABS-CBN’s talent management agency.

He said, “It’s a good sign to see Star Magic signing up new artists, the return of some retrenched employees, and the launch of ABS-CBN shows. These only mean that ABS-CBN is slowly coming back, and I am happy for ABS-CBN.”

Erich with co-stars (clockwise from top left) Kit Thompson, JC de Vera and Carlo Aquino during a virtual media con.

Fellow cast member Kit Thompson, who first appeared on TV as a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 4 in 2012, believes there is always room for new talents in the industry.

“There will always be new artists who are younger than you. I am not getting any younger, and I have been playing different roles since I started. Always be grateful and count your blessings,” he said.

Joining Erich, Carlo, and Kit in the cast are Janice de Belen, Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco and Renshi de Guzman.

In the series, Erich plays the role of Magda. She is often ridiculed and discriminated against because of her facial scar. After enduring the hardships and overcoming challenges, Magda emerges as Lena, an empowered woman out to seek vengeance and justice for the wrongdoing against her and her family.

“The biggest challenge for me in doing this project is to be able to differentiate my characterization or portrayal of Magda and Lena from The Blood Sisters. With the help of our directors, I am happy with the outcome,” she said.

When asked if she is ready to be compared with other actresses who had similar roles, Erich replied, “I don’t compare myself with others. Instead, I focus on how to be better or how to improve from my last project. That will be more fruitful.”

Viewers can watch how Erich breathes life into her new characters in La Vida Lena from Mondays to Fridays at 10 p.m. on TV via Kapamilya Channel. Those who use digital TV boxes at home, such as the TVplus box, can rescan their device to catch it on A2Z and TV5.

It also streams on Kapamilya Online Live via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and iWantTFC. Overseas Filipinos can also catch the show on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.