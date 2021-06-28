Luis Manzano slams new basher of his, dad Edu's sexuality

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Manzano hits back anew at a basher who called him and his dad, fellow actor Edu Manzano, gay.

The incident occured in an entertainment page where there was an article about Luis' thoughts on artists signing with rival networks, and his and wife Jessy Mendiola's plans to have a baby.

A netizen posted an out-of-topic comment.

"Si Edu Manzano, 2 beses ikinasal pero beki pala. Syempre like father, like son yan," the netizen commented.

"Beki" is another term for gay.

Luis took note of the comment and replied, "(Name of the netizen) - kung galit ka sa mukha mo, wag mo kami idamay (laughing emoji with tears)."

The basher is said to have deleted his comment. This prompted the TV host/actor to post another scathing comment.

"Pssst (Name of Basher), nag delete ka ng comment?” Luis wrote back.

Edu Manzano married Luis' mom Vilma Santos in 1980. They separated in 1982. Seven years later, he married actress Maricel Soriano in 1989. They separated in 1991.

It is not the first time that Luis was called gay. In one of his Instagram posts in 2017, a basher apologized to him after he called her attention for calling him "bakla," another term for gay.

"Swipe the pic! And this is why you never take bashers seriously, 99.9 percent of the time they have Bible quotes, God's princess, child of God etc. etc. on their profile. Bakit kaya sila ganoon? What do you think?" wrote Luis on his Instagram after posting a screenshot of the basher's post.