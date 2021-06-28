Mike Tan on how family life sharpened his acting

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Tan is one GMA homegrown artist, who has proven his acting mettle in one project after another. He seems to challenge himself to always deliver an intuitive and sincere performance. His acting has also been sharpened by married life and fatherhood. Mike is a loving husband to wife Cris and father to daughters Tori and Priscilla.

“But now, surprisingly, it’s easier for me to study the script and access the emotions,” said Mike about taking on mature roles like that of a family man, a father figure or a friend-lover in a virtual media call. Proof of it is his Bien in the upcoming drama series Nagbabagang Luha, with Glaiza de Castro and Rayver Cruz. His character will prove to Maita (played by Glaiza) that he’s the right one for her and their story also revolves around children.

“I had a scene with Glaiza (as Maita) and my character was missing her. I looked at her and somehow along the way, I imagined and saw (in her) my two kids,” recalled Mike. “It was a weird experience, but (as a father myself,) I have become more sensitive to my roles and I can relate to father roles.” Mike is now more ready to embrace the family man roles that will come his way, as compared to the first time he played one in Kara Mia.

“Now that I have kids and I would watch on TV news that reports about the plight of children (that compromises their rights), nanggagalaiti na talaga ako (I would strongly react), especially na dalawang babae ang mga anak ko.”

It’s safe to say that fatherhood has changed Mike’s perspectives in life and at work. He is more inspired to make things better.

If not attending to any showbiz commitments, Mike busies himself by taking care of kids and helping his wife at home, “sa bahay pa lang sobrang dami nang ginagawa,” said he. “It’s (parenting) a 24-hour job. I always give my best and my time to my kids and of course, my wife. Every time I have free time, I (find) time to play with my kids and read them books.”

Photos from Mike Tan’s Instagram Mike (with daughters Tori and Priscilla) says that parenting is a 24-hour job, and finds time to play with his kids and read them books.

Asked if he also does some acting routines in his free or when projects are few and far between to keep himself on his toes, Mike had this to say: “When I’m away from work, as much as possible, hindi ko masyadong ginagamit. Sa akin mas nagiging rusty (ito) kapag mas ginagamit ko. Iba-iba, kanya, kanya (actors approach their acting craft differently).”

With that, he switches to Mike the actor at work and during acting workshops. But after he and wife watch a movie at home, Mike sometimes gives a particular role a try by reciting the character’s dialogues and acting it out in front of the mirror. He knows when to pace himself and deliver when required.

According to Mike, he uses muscle memory, done through intensive rehearsals, for his theater work. It keeps him attuned to his character and the latter’s environment on stage.

For TV acting, on the other hand, he utilizes the truth approach to be in the zone.

“Kailangan every time maramdaman ko siya sa dibdib ko (I need to hold on to the emotions of my character),” said he, who added that doing truth every day as part of actor’s exercise may take a toll on the latter’s health, especially if it involves heavy and overwhelming emotions.

What’s good about Mike is his ability to explain the intricacies of acting but embarking on it is also challenging, he said, particularly when one is not keen on attending workshops.

“Pinakamagandang gawin mo diyan ay umatend ka ng workshop with fellow actors,” said he about understanding the craft of acting. “Dun mo (ito) makikita kung gaano kahirap. You will see how veteran actors still struggle to pull emotions, kasi ayaw (na) nilang isipin yung nakaraan nila na yun. But then again, you need to get those emotions and go through the process.”

Although workshops provide the actor a firm and fertile ground to approach every work, Mike said that not all learnings can be used but only some of them.

“Kailangan mo lang kumuha nang unti-unti,” said he, “kung ano ang magagamit mo, kung ano yung effective sa’yo at kung ano ang madali sa’ yo. Kung hindi, hahanap ka na lang nang panibago (You just need a few things that you might find useful and effective in a particular project and if they don’t work, you find another one).”

The actor would resort to truth for the inevitable, dull days when Mike couldn’t feel anything to or connect with the character.

“You ask help from your directors, from your co-actors,” said he. “You need time to be alone din para mas maging sensitive ka. May mga ginagawa naman kami na para maramdaman namin na every time kung anong emosyon na binibigay sa amin.”

However, Mike said working with giving and reliable actors like Glaiza is always worry-free, “Wala akong problema, (I would always tell her), ‘Be in charge and I will react to your emotion.’”

At the end of every working day, actors make the call on how to breathe life into their characters.

“You, yourself, are always bigger than the process,” said Mike of the Eric Morris technique. “Kumbaga mas kailangan na kilala mo yung sarili mo kaysa sa process na yun. Kung hindi, papaano mo magagawa yung process (If you don’t know well yourself, you won’t be able to do the process).”

Mike, the Kapuso homegrown actor, is always on his toes.