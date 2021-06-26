




































































 




   







   















Ara Davao doesn't want to compete with parents, cousin Janine Gutierrez
Cousins Janine Gutierrez and Ara Davao.
Instagram/janineguiterrez and aradavao

                     

                        

                           
Ara Davao doesn't want to compete with parents, cousin Janine Gutierrez

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2021 - 10:58am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Arabella Davao is thankful that cousin, actress Janine Gutierrez is just a phone call away from her now that she has entered showbiz.



The daughter of actors Jackie Lou Blanco and Ricky Davao does not see the need to surpass her cousin and parents. She's set to make her own mark in the industry that has seen both sides of her family thrive.



"I don't feel the need to compete with my relatives kasi nga iba yung magagawa ni Janine, iba yung magagawa ko. Thankful na meron akong mentors like Janine na anytime pwede kong tawagan tungkol sa acting or my dad na nandiyan lang," said Arabella at Monday's presscon for the new batch of artists that signed under Star Magic.



Janine is the daughter of Ramon Christopher and Lotlot de Leon. Ramon Christopher is the brother of Jackie Lou on her mother's side.



Arabella always knew that she would be an actress one day like her parents. She did not pursue acting on a whim, but it was a childhood dream since she was active in the performing arts in grade school. She did school plays and hosting and joined a dance club.



She said she delayed it because she wanted to focus on her studies. She earned her college diploma from the Ateneo de Manila University in 2019.



"Kumbaga yun 'yung hilig ko. Palagi nandoon it's just that I chose to focus on my studies. Tapos when the time was right, here we are na. Thankful na natuloy," she said.



With the full support of her parents, she's raring to start her acting career. She picked Joshua Garcia as among the actors she would want to work with.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

