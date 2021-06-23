




































































 




   







   















Shalala dies due to pulmonary tuberculosis
TV and radio personality Shalala
TV5

                     

                        

                           
Shalala dies due to pulmonary tuberculosis

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 11:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — TV and radio personality Carmelito Reyes, popularly known as Shalala, passed away due to pulmonary tuberculosis. He was 61. 



According to PEP report, Shalala was confined at the National Kidney Institure last week and the comedian showed progress. He was rushed to Fe del Mundo Medical Center on Tuesday. 



“Na-confine po siya sa National Kidney Institute noong isang linggo. Pero noong lumabas siya, parang mahina pa rin. Pero afterwards, nakitaan siya ng progress, gumaganda ang kundisyon niya,” said Anthony Reyes, Shalala’s brother. 



“Noong Tuesday, June 22, itinakbo namin siya sa Fe del Mundo Medical Center. Ni-revive siya kahapon, nahabol naman hanggang kagabi, pero namatay na po siya kanina," he added. 



Shalala rose to fame when he became the co-host of German Moreno on the midnight show “Master Showman.” He then appeared on several programs on ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and TV5. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

