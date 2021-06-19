




































































 




   







   















Jericho Rosales turns unfortunate incident into comic one
Jericho Rosales and his broken shoe.
Jericho Rosales turns unfortunate incident into comic one

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 2:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales turned an unfortunate situation into a comic one as the sole of his shoe was separated. 



In his Instagram account, Jericho posted a video of him talking with his shoe. 



The actor was supposed to visit a dental clinic but the unfortunate incident happened. 



Celebrities such as Bela Padilla, Arci Munoz, Gary Valenciano, Ryan Agoncillo, to name a few, commented on Jericho's post. 



"Kapit lang," Bela commented. 



"Oks ka lang Tito X? Hahaha," Arci commented.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

