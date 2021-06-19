Jericho Rosales turns unfortunate incident into comic one
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales turned an unfortunate situation into a comic one as the sole of his shoe was separated.
In his Instagram account, Jericho posted a video of him talking with his shoe.
The actor was supposed to visit a dental clinic but the unfortunate incident happened.
“I’m very sorry @gaocdental but i won’t make it to my appointment today.. may kausap lang. #ducttapeplease,” he wrote.
Celebrities such as Bela Padilla, Arci Munoz, Gary Valenciano, Ryan Agoncillo, to name a few, commented on Jericho's post.
"Kapit lang," Bela commented.
"Oks ka lang Tito X? Hahaha," Arci commented.
- Latest
- Trending