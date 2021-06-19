




































































 




   







   















KathNiel parades Acerâ€™s Learn From Home program, offers biggest discounts off laptop and more
The country’s leading duo, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is inviting shoppers to avail of Acer's Learn from Home Program.
KathNiel parades Acer's Learn From Home program, offers biggest discounts off laptop and more

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 9:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — If you are a parent or a student, this is the sign you’ve been waiting for to to upgrade your study set-up with Acer’s Learn from Home Program.



Get the biggest deals on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors and projectors with discounts up to P8,000 plus a free Acer tablet (on selected models) until July 18. Predator gaming laptops, desktops and AOPEN monitors will also be up for grabs with discounts up to P40,000 and a free gaming chair (on selected models).



With the shift of the educational sector to digital, students and most importantly the parents had to adapt to the new norm.



Classes are being held online, and with this new method of learning, having the best learning set-up is essential. Acer laptops are equipped with the latest mobile processors and specs needed to further boost any student’s productivity.






“We understand how students have a hard time adjusting to the new normal. A big shift from traditional learning into digital is not something everyone can adapt to easily. That’s why we know how important it is to have a learning set-up which can make the students’ and parents’ life much easier with gadgets that will not only last them for a long time but can improve their studying habits," Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim said.



"With Acer’s Learn from Home Program, consumers can get discounts on Acer laptops, gaming notebooks and more," Ong-Lim added.



Every purchase of a participating Acer product comes with discounts and premium items. The country’s leading duo, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will parade the promo and invite shoppers to avail of the Learn from Home Program.



Upgrade your quality of learning by investing in the best products for your educational needs. Shop now at our leading Acer stores, authorized retailers and through Acer online store: https://store.acer.com/en-ph/.



 



To know more about this promo, visit Acer’s Official online platforms: Facebook (@AcerPH), Instagram (@acerph), Twitter (@acerphils) and www.acer.com.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

