




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pokwang now officially a Kapuso
Comedienne Pokwang
Pokwang via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Pokwang now officially a Kapuso

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 12:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of network transfer rumors, comedienne Pokwang is now officially a Kapuso. 



In GMA Artist Center's Instagram account, the talent agency posted a photo of Pokwang to welcome her to the network. 



“LOOK: Actress, host, and comedienne #Pokwang is officially a Kapuso as she signs with GMA Artist Center. Welcome and congratulations,” GMA Artist Center wrote. 



Pokwang rose to fame thanks for her sense of humor and performance in many television shows and films with GMA's rival media network, ABS-CBN. 



 










 



She won the Best Comedy Actress award for the movie "Aalog-Alog" at the 21st PMPC Staw Awards. She also won the Best Actress award for the film "Oda sa Wala" at the 2018 QCinema awards.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POKWANG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chelsea Anne Manalo became the talk of the town after a Facebook page posted a rumored list of Miss Universe Philippines 2021...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Amid clamor, a fan took time to make an edit of Glaiza de Castro voicing Alexandra Trese and it left the Internet "shook...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales said she’s open to do a new project with Thai superstar Mario Maurer. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Before Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018, and now, a recording star, the Filipino-Australian beauty also went through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Disk jockeys Mo Twister and Angelicopter recently tied the knot in an unconventional ceremony in Iceland. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray gives tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo if she joins Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray gives tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo if she joins Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo is the international singer wanted to join Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How these celeb mom and online personalities keep their homes safe for their loved ones
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How these celeb mom and online personalities keep their homes safe for their loved ones


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
While regular vacuuming and pagpag may help keep dusts and dirts away, these are not enough to kill deep-seated germs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BINI&rsquo;s three-year journey to becoming P-pop idols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BINI’s three-year journey to becoming P-pop idols


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Forget that pre-conceived notion that the female sex is weaker because in this day and age, women are more likely to survive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudia Barretto breaks out of her shell with new music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudia Barretto breaks out of her shell with new music


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Claudia Barretto said that being part of the Barretto showbiz clan is a blessing as she continues to pursue — more confidently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with