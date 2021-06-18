Pokwang now officially a Kapuso

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of network transfer rumors, comedienne Pokwang is now officially a Kapuso.

In GMA Artist Center's Instagram account, the talent agency posted a photo of Pokwang to welcome her to the network.

“LOOK: Actress, host, and comedienne #Pokwang is officially a Kapuso as she signs with GMA Artist Center. Welcome and congratulations,” GMA Artist Center wrote.

Pokwang rose to fame thanks for her sense of humor and performance in many television shows and films with GMA's rival media network, ABS-CBN.

She won the Best Comedy Actress award for the movie "Aalog-Alog" at the 21st PMPC Staw Awards. She also won the Best Actress award for the film "Oda sa Wala" at the 2018 QCinema awards.