Why Manila Luzon believes transgender bets should be allowed to join Miss Universe
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 4:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino international drag queen Manila Luzon believed that transgender people should be allowed to join international pageants such as Miss Universe.



In yesterday's virtual press conference for the “RuPaul's Drag Race” star organized by Cornerstone, Manila said a person’s starting identity should not matter. 



“Look, if you want to be the most beautiful woman in the world where you started from should not matter as long as your journey is taking us to a place where you are proud of who you are and you make everyone around you proud of who you are and wants to do something,” Manila said.  



"Be inspirational. Be something to aspire to. I don't know what the timeline of it is like, I know that society is moving at a glacial pace but with hard work, and acceptance, I feel like anything is possible," the multimedia star added.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Manila also said that the Philippines is on the right track when it comes to LGBTQ+ acceptance. 



“The Filipino people are so fabulous and welcoming. I don’t know how anyone walks down the street without being invited in for some food. I feel like the Philippines is on the right track for more acceptance and loving each other."



RELATED: Beauty queens divided as Miss Universe Philippines, other countries open to transgender bets


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

