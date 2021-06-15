Ivana Alawi recalls past struggles due to being 'ugly'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi opened up on her past struggles as she recounted being rejected from the past because she was “ugly.”

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Ivana told her siblings Hash and Mona that despite her past rejections, she wanted to do everything for their family.

“Girl, I want to. Ako kasi 'yung tao na ever since lagi ko iniisip 'yung buong pamilya. Natural na sa akin,” Ivana said.

“Nagtrabaho ako, nag-flyering ako, nagraraket para makatulong din sa pamilya. Dumating din 'yung time na wala akong naging raket kasi pangit ako,” she added.

Mona said that her sister is not ugly at all but Ivana said that she was.

“Uy, naging chaka ako. Gusto nila matatangkad. So, hindi ako pumapasa,” she said.

In the end of the video, Ivana asked her siblings if they’re afraid to lose her if she gets married.

“Takot ba kayo kapag nag-asawa ako? Hindi kayo ‘yung magiging priority ko?” Ivana asked.

The two, however, said that they are not afraid to lose her.

“That’s how life works. You will have a family,” Hash answered. — Video by Ivana Alawi via YouTube

