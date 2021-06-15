Why Eula thinks â€˜faith healerâ€™ Deborah is dangerous

In ABS-CBN’s inspirational series Huwag Kang Mangamba, Eula Valdez portrays Deborah, a faith healer well-known in the fictional town of Hermosa and a character that viewers hate and despise for her fraudulent and evil ways.

The villainous character has a sad and sordid past, and circumstances pushed her to become a fake healer. A strong family love drives her to protect her sister from abuse and harm. Eula believes viewers can learn lessons from Deborah’s flaws.

“Deborah was a victim of abuse. However, she keeps to herself and sees the events that happen in her life as God’s way of protecting her,” said Eula. “Kung medyo hindi mainam ang pag-iisip mo, mapupunta ka sa maling daan. Yung masyado mong iniisip ang sarili mo, dangerous iyon.”

Joy and Mira (played by Francine Diaz and Andrea Brillantes, respectively) inch closer to the truth about their childhood as they search for their mothers.

As stories of her alleged miraculous healings spread, Deborah manages to draw huge crowds of people who seek her special “healing powers.” Using her popularity, Deborah has conspired with the town mayor, played by Nonie Buencamino, to help the campaign of the latter’s grandson, Miguel (RK Bagatsing), in exchange for personal gains.

“Deborah always thinks of herself and all the unfortunate things that happened to her and her sister. She is misguided. Her beliefs are distorted. That makes her dangerous,” she said.

In the series, Deborah’s antics and ploys are slowly being unmasked. Finally, a video proving how she stages her miracles to increase her popularity has been shown to a visiting hard-hitting journalist Eva Marquez, played by Mylene Dizon.

While on assignment investigating the town’s miracles, Eva gets personally involved with Miguel. One of the scenes that struck Mylene was a conversation between her character and the mayor’s grandson, who is using her to gain a political advantage.

“Eva was told that she would be able to advance her career by being linked to a politician. However, she does not need a politician to validate her place in telling the truth and exposing the truth to the people. And I think it speaks a lot about our journalists, whose first and foremost job is to tell the truth and the two sides of the coin,” she said.

Mylene is one of the newest cast members of Huwag Kang Mangamba, which airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 on free TV. Viewers can rescan their digital TV boxes like TVplus boxes to get A2Z or TV5 in their areas.

Topbilled by Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri, also known as the Gold Squad, the teleserye also brings together a stellar cast that includes Sylvia Sanchez, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, among others.

The story revolves around two girls who die in separate incidents but are miraculously brought back to life. Their second chance in life leads to more miracles, converts the doubting residents, and sparks a spiritual revival throughout the town as they rebuild the old church.

The timely teleserye has received praises from viewers on social media for the relevant theme, important lessons and relatable depiction of characters and situations.

Deborah (Eula) continues to stage her miracles to the people of Hermoso.

It came at a time when people are looking for hope and inspiration. And the cast members themselves recall how the pandemic and the company’s broadcast shutdown tested and strengthened their faith in God.

Mylene wondered how she was going to survive if acting is the only profession she knows and loves. She said, “You feel that you are at the end of the road, but there are ways and means. You lose it for a while, you pull your hair, but you gain it back.”

Both events also disrupted Eula’s plans for her family. But, she said, “Things may not happen at the time you want it, but they will happen in His time. So we have to trust Him.”

During these challenging times, people may feel desperate and struggle to find hope. But Huwag Kang Mangamba tells us that there are small miracles that happen in our lives every day.

As RK puts it, “We see people we love leaving us this pandemic. Our faith is tested. But then, it is a miracle that every day, you open your eyes and wake up. That itself is a miracle. There is a purpose for everything, and I put all my trust in Him.”