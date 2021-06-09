




































































 




   







   















Claudine Barretto bares Mark Anthony Fernandez's playboy tricks; admits 'ghosting' him
Mark Anthony Fernandez, Claudine Barretto 
Viva Entertainment via Instagram, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Claudine Barretto bares Mark Anthony Fernandez's playboy tricks; admits 'ghosting' him

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 1:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six years since their last movies “Pare Ko” and “Mangarap Ka,” actors and ex-lovers Claudine Barretto and Mark Anthony Fernandez return to the big screen with a reunion drama-mystery movie “Deception.”



“Wala akong masyadong fond memory in particular,” Mark told the media at last Monday’s presscon when asked of his fond memories with Claudine while shooting their last films together 26 years ago.





“Each moment is talagang fun for me at kung gagawin ko ba ulit, oo, bakit hindi? Each moment, each minute, ‘yung journey nu’ng ‘Mangarap Ka’ was a fond memory.”



Claudine, meanwhile, shared an experience opposite that of Mark.



“’Yun ‘yung mga days na nambababae si Mark. Oo. So kung fond sa kanya, ‘di masyadong fond sa’kin nu’n,” she said with a laugh.



She, however, clarified that her first boyfriend has always been easy to work with, which is why she had been keen for a reunion project with him.



“Ako naman with Mark, during ‘Mangarap Ka,’ napatunayan ko, kasi we did ‘Pare Ko’ then we did ‘Mangarap Ka,’ so napatunayan ko na working with Mark was very easy. Meron talaga kaming rapport.”



Although Mark was a playboy then, Claudine said it was probably her fault why they had a falling out.



“Ako naman, what happened sa’min ni Mark, parang na-ghosting ko yata. Na-ghosting ko yata siya. Parang one day, we just woke up and parang, ‘Okay, mas importante ngayon ang careers natin.’ We had a rough start because we were really, really young," she told Philstar.com at the presscon.



“Deception” is a co-production between Viva Films and Borracho Entertainment. The movie is still in the works and no release date has been announced.



RELATED: Claudine Barretto, Mark Anthony Fernandez eyeing international awards for reunion movie after 26 years


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

