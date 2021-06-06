




































































 




   







   















A tear fellâ¦ when I said, Ricky, farewell
That’s me showing part of my compilation of articles and views published in Ricky Lo’s column. (Inset) On July 30, 2013, Ricky guested and read poems in my radio program.
A tear fell… when I said, Ricky, farewell

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Atty. Rommel Macalintal (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Benjamin Franklin, a founding father of the United States, said: “If you want to be remembered after you’re dead, write something worth reading, or do so something worth writing about.”



Ricky Lo, the greatest entertainment editor I’ve ever known, did both: He wrote inspiring articles worth reading and did many works worth writing about. Proof are the stories in his columns for The Philippine STAR in a span of more than 35 years and the endless pouring of accolades and praises from people whose lives, for sure, must have been touched by Ricky’s known kindness and generosity.



Jan. 26, 2008 when I was first mentioned in Ricky’s column when he quoted me about an election case I was then handling. I have a file of all my published articles and opinions, and a copy of that column is a treasured part of my compilation.



It was Ricky who introduced me to writing entertainment stories. On May 17, 2008, my wife Mila and I met him when we watched the Neil Sedaka concert at the Araneta Coliseum. He then asked me to write about the event which served as my baptism of fire in showbiz writing. Ricky published my article on Sedaka, Yes, Neil, Breaking Up is Hard to Do, in the May 21, 2008 issue of The STAR.



I never knew that one day, I’d say: Yes, Ricky, breaking up with you is very hard to do.



Stories about my family also found space in his column. On Aug. 3, 2013, he featured the photo of my first grandchild, Gabbie Bautista, when she was only two days old. He even autographed a copy of the said column where he wrote these inspiring words: “To Gabbie, See you when you grow bigger! — Love, Lolo Ricky.”



I also recall how Ricky convinced me to write about the 2010 Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez’s Valentine concert. Knowing that my wife is an avid Pops fan, Ricky correctly assumed that we would be watching the concert. He said: “Romy, kindly write about it as I am in another event tonight. Don’t worry, kayang kaya mo ‘yan.”



Feb. 21, 2010, my article, the Magic Still Works on Martin & Pops, was printed in the Entertainment section of The STAR under my byline.



And it was followed by almost a hundred stories I wrote about various celebrities such as, but not limited to, Willie Revillame, Coco Martin, Lea Salonga, and, only recently, Bea Alonzo whom I said has all “the right to love again.” Ricky described my file as “Romy’s treasure chest file on perhaps all celebrities both local and foreign.”



Stories of celebrities who read love poems in my former radio program, The Law of the Heart is Love, a Catholic Mass Media Awards winner for 2013 Best Radio Entertainment, were also a good source to write about for Ricky’s column. For who would not like to read about the poem reading of Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes, Vilma Santos, Ara Mina, Senators Tito Sotto and Manny Pacquiao, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Boyet de Leon, just to name a few. And of course, I was so honored when Ricky himself read three love poems in my program.



Like all others, I recorded Ricky’s poetry reading. For those who may want to have a copy of it, you may e-mail me at rbmacalintal@gmail.com and I will share it with you for free, for which I am sure Ricky would be very happy.



Likewise, I knew him as a very religious person who would wake up early in the morning “to hear Father (Tito) Caluag’s Mass at 5:30 a.m. These days, early to bed, early to rise,” he said.



Last Feb. 26, 2021, I could feel his frustrations over this pandemic when he texted me “Romy, ang bilis ng panahon. One year na tayong naka-house arrest. But you’re right, it brings us closer to God.”



Last April 26, 2021, he texted me that “Romy, I am on leave. I will use your tribute to the Tiongco Brothers in my column.”



I was thinking he was on vacation so I said “Enjoy.” I never knew he was already sick at that time.



I never forget to thank him for all the times that he quoted me in his column or had my articles published. His usual answer was “As always, Romy.” But when I thanked him for printing my tribute to The Tiongco Brothers on April 30, I never received a reply.



Until that dreadful moment on May 4 when I heard the very sad and devastating news that Ricky Lo had said goodbye to all.



And so I prayed for the eternal repose of his soul. Then a tear fell when I said: “Ricky, farewell.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

