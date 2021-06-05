Bianca King ties knot with Ralph Wintle in their living room

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bianca King tied the knot with Ralph Wintle in the comfort of their living room.

In her Instagram account, Bianca shared a photo of her and Ralph kissing.

“Married in our living room,” Bianca captioned the post.

Ralph is the younger brother of Ben Wintle, the husband of Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado.

“Welcome to the family,” Iza commented on Bianca's post.

Bianca and Ralph met during the wedding of Iza and Ben in Palawan in December 2018.

Celebrities such as Iya Villania, Mariel Padilla, Maxene Magalona, Jackielou Blanco and IC Mendoza, to name a few expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds.