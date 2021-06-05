Catriona on music, struggles & silver linings

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray has ventured into recording with the release of her own version of Raise Your Flag (R.Y.F.), an inspiring song that sends an “uplifting message beyond the world of pageantry.”

Catriona has been very passionate about music ever since, and the transition from being a beauty queen to a recording artist is no longer a surprise. She studied at Berklee College of Music and has a Master’s Certificate in Music Theory. Aside from this, she trained in vocal lessons after she came back from her reign as Miss Universe.

Catriona finds a “similarity” between her beauty pageant journey and singing career. “The role of lending my voice to R.Y.F., coming from the position of being a Miss Universe, is similar because it is lending my voice to a message that I personally believe in and I hope that it will contribute to the community.

“It has always been the goal of mine in the platform of Miss Universe to see what I could contribute and also encourage people to do the same… I hope people could resonate with my journey to the Miss Universe crown… and I hope they could resonate with the message of R.Y.F.,” said the beauty queen during the virtual global media conference.

R.Y.F. is a single written by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo back in 2019, drawing inspiration from Catriona’s memorable statements from her Miss Universe journey and was meant to “raise awareness and advocate different social movements.”

Originally recorded by KZ Tandingan with a rap verse written and performed by Kritiko, the track further “(gives) voice to every human advocate and to encourage advocates to have their views be heard and wishes considered,” said the presscon host MYX VJ Ai dela Cruz.

A song for all

Catriona noted that the song is “not just about a Filipino who raised our flag on the Universe stage” but also about “all of our journeys, believing in ourselves, and standing up for what is right.”

Asked what is the best line in R.Y.F., the 27-year-old artist replied it’s the multiple lines in the chorus because these best reflect the “sentiment” of the song. The lyrics go, “Raise your flag/ For the ones who think they can’t get somewhere/Raise your flag/For the ones who think no one believes in them/Raise your flag/For the ones who already feel like giving up/I stand here, not as one/For we’re all in this together…”

She connected the musical lyrics of the single to the people who are having rough times in the current pandemic situation and empathized with them.

“I feel like so many generations at each level are feeling disheartened about different things. It could be the younger generations are having problems with their education because of the transition to online, or they don’t have equal access,” she said.

“And perhaps, they are feeling disheartened because the pressure to support a family is still there, the pressure to do well on a certain career path is still there. Or you could have the older generations who are disheartened because of the state of their nation or access to health care, or the plight of their community.”

The Filipino-Australian singer also highlighted the “empowering message” of the track. “This is the song that would really stir (something) in people... This is an anthem, it’s a call to action to be something for someone, to raise your voice.”

Music enthusiasts and fans alike can expect more songs, if not an album, from Catriona sometime in the near future. “Yes, definitely. It’s been in my heart for the longest time.”

The plan to release more songs was affected by the pandemic conditions, especially in terms of logistics, but she has been “working on it silently.” “I’m excited to release it sana soon for everyone to hear.”

Silver linings amid self-doubt

Meanwhile, for a beautiful person like Catriona, who seems to be successful in everything she does, it’s hard to believe that she also faced self-doubt at some point in her life. One of which was when she submitted her application for Binibining Pilipinas after failing to get the crown for Philippines in her first international pageant Miss World. “And I really gave my heart into that pursuit. I had the hurt of losing,” she recalled.

“And so, wanting to then try again, there was so much doubt and fear, na parang, am I going to have a different fate this time? Or was that first experience enough to define this entire opportunity for me? Will I even get in as a candidate? Will I even get the crown of Miss Universe, or will I end up with another title? It was an incredibly humbling experience for me.”

But soon she realized that she was meant for the “universe” and to be the beacon of hope to others through that platform. “I really felt when I was on stage, when I was given the opportunity to utilize the platform to speak about the things that I care about, I felt like I was meant to be there.

“And so my heart was searching for that feeling again. So I said, what do I have to lose?” she said.

The Bicolana stunner, likewise, recalled that she felt like giving up when she was 21 because opportunities didn’t come as planned. “I was the breadwinner of my parents at that time and I didn’t have work opportunities coming. Every single opportunity kept closing on me,” she told The STAR.

She then began to question herself, “I was like, is there something wrong with me? Is there something na… I don’t know, like may kulang? Am I not good enough? Don’t I have anything to offer?

“I questioned everything about myself… Did I make the right decisions? I feel like such a disappointment to my family.”

But every cloud has a silver lining. Although it was “really a hard time” for Catriona, it was also the moment she became closer to God and strengthened her faith. “My faith journey started as a Christian. That really pulled me out of that (situation). Also, I was introduced to volunteerism, to pageantries, so all of a sudden I felt na parang, si Lord was guiding me talaga. ‘Wait lang anak, I have something for you. Be patient lang.”

Catriona is currently in Australia with her family. After more than a year of not seeing her mom and dad, with canceled flights and delays due to the ongoing health crisis, she finally reunited with them recently. “It was surreal and very emotional. We were just crying...”

“I’m an only child and my dad is already 76 years old. And it was that kind of fear that I would always have, having an older dad na. What would I do if something would happen to him. Either I could be there or regret not having time with him,” she added.

This pandemic made Catriona realize that “family is one of the most important and valuable things.

“And it just broke my heart that I couldn’t be with them in such a scary time.”

R.Y.F. is now out on various digital platforms.