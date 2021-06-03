Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents

Filipinos’ talent for singing is a known fact. That’s why seeing them carry a tune is a common sight. Listening to someone sing, however, is thrilling when one gets the front seat to witness the unfolding of a raw talent and later evolving to a refined one. Adding to that is the chance to become part of an aspirant’s musical journey.

This must be the reason why Centerstage judges Mel Villena and Aicelle Santos and side stage host Betong Sumaya were smiling from ear to ear, when they met select members of the media in a virtual conference.

The kiddie singing competition will announce its first-ever winner on Sunday night at 7:40 before Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho (KMJS). Alden Richards is the host, while Pops Fernandez is the other judge.

“I’m just amazed,” said Betong of the talents who have graced Centerstage and displayed immense development in their looks and performance. “It’s amazing… Nakakatuwa na makita kung paano nag-evolve yung mga batang ito (It’s a great feeling for me to see how the kids have evolved).”

In Betong’s view, the Centerstage talents got better and better every week and had something up their sleeve, if one may add. “Are you familiar with the term “pahalimaw” yung boses?” added he. “They are very good at singing and magugulat ka talaga.”

Aside from watching the children’s knack for performing, Betong said he has the privilege of knowing their backstories. “‘Yung drama ng buhay nila, why they persevere to do this and their intention to help their families,” recalled he. “Once I have watched them perform, I come to realize that these backstories are their hugot or inspirations to pursue their dream in becoming a singer. Nakakatuwa talaga na makita mo ito and ma-witness mo nang personal.”

For Aicelle, being with the Centerstage kids, who sing beyond their age, is an honor. “Sana all,” said she. “I remember singing at the age of seven, pero hindi ganyan yung kalidad, yung pag-deliver (ng song), (yung) style and emotions (ko) (My singing, as a kid then, was nowhere near theirs). Then you pause and ponder, ‘What kind of performers will they become when they grow up?’” Aicelle said that she is certain that the kids will belong to the future crop of singers. “I know this is just the first step for them and will open doors of opportunity. ‘Wag kakalimutan ang pag-aaral at tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagkanta (But they should also give importance to their studies as they continue singing.).”

With the Centerstage kids’ level of talent, Mel couldn’t help but feel grateful and privileged.

“It’s not every day that you get to experience and be involved in this undertaking,” said he, who also appreciates the professionalism everybody has shown in every aspect of the show’s production. “I will derive a lot of pleasure (from it) and the technical know-how and knowledge from my fellow judges, marami akong babaunin. That’s why I’m so grateful and we have work.”

Asked about an aspect of the kid singers’ performance that impresses Aicelle and Mel the most, she answered: “It’s when they sing and deliver the message of the song, which is rare for a child to do. ‘Pag ganun na, parang kinausap ka, tapos biglang tumulo na ang luha mo, nakuha ka na.”

Mel, for his part, would figure out the reason behind the kids’ ability to deliver the goods, especially when they sing songs about separation and love. Maybe their parents explain the gist of the song to them or the kids just pick it up as they study the piece, said Mel. “Somehow when you sing a song, you should have a better grasp of the story behind it for the audience to appreciate the meaning behind the song, ano yung pinahihiwatig nyon, yung storyline,” added he.

In the course of her career, Aicelle, a finalist of Pinoy Pop Superstar, met passionate judges, who never minced words in critiquing a performance. Mel had also worn a critic’s hat to give objective and helpful points to the contestants. Both agreed that being a judge in a children’s singing contest is different. One can’t afford to be a Simon Cowell and go for some, as others put it, good TV. Mel shared he has to be honest, transparent and encouraging. “Pipiliin mo yung words,” he added.

“I’m always thinking of ‘How will I tell my younger self that I’m flat and I’m not doing the right thing?’” said Aicelle, “kasi bata pa yan, wala pa ngang formal training ‘yan. ‘wag namang harsh, hindi dapat ganun. Purihin mo kung talaga namang kapuri-puri (Praise the kids if they deserve it). It’s very encouraging on their part when they hear ‘Ang galing mo (You did good in your performance).’ These are the sweetest words a child can hear.”

When it comes to making comments on the technical side of singing, Aicelle said she has to do it with lambing (sensitivity and tenderness) but remains truthful. “It’s the only way they can learn. (Kailangan) balanse mong sasabihin. They have to know what areas of singing they need to improve on. Honestly speaking, they are all very good singers.”

Last week, finalists Rain Barquin, Colline Salazar, Vianna Ricafranca and Oxy Dolorito performed in Centerstage to get the judges’ approval. From them, the winner will be chosen this week.