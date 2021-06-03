




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents
Judge Aicelle Santos: ‘This is just the fi rst step (in pursuing their dreams) and will open doors of opportunity. But they should also give importance to their studies. Judge Mel Villena: ‘It’s not every day that you get to experience and be involved in this undertaking.’ Side stage host Betong Sumaya: ‘I’m just amazed. It’s a great feeling to see how the kid singers have evolved.’
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Filipinos’ talent for singing is a known fact. That’s why seeing them carry a tune is a common sight. Listening to someone sing, however, is thrilling when one gets the front seat to witness the unfolding of a raw talent and later evolving to a refined one. Adding to that is the chance to become part of an aspirant’s musical journey.



This must be the reason why Centerstage judges Mel Villena and Aicelle Santos and side stage host Betong Sumaya were smiling from ear to ear, when they met select members of the media in a virtual conference.



The kiddie singing competition will announce its first-ever winner on Sunday night at 7:40 before Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho (KMJS). Alden Richards is the host, while Pops Fernandez is the other judge.



“I’m just amazed,” said Betong of the talents who have graced Centerstage and displayed immense development in their looks and performance. “It’s amazing… Nakakatuwa na makita kung paano nag-evolve yung mga batang ito (It’s a great feeling for me to see how the kids have evolved).”



In Betong’s view, the Centerstage talents got better and better every week and had something up their sleeve, if one may add. “Are you familiar with the term “pahalimaw” yung boses?” added he. “They are very good at singing and magugulat ka talaga.”



Aside from watching the children’s knack for performing, Betong said he has the privilege of knowing their backstories. “‘Yung drama ng buhay nila, why they persevere to do this and their intention to help their families,” recalled he. “Once I have watched them perform, I come to realize that these backstories are their hugot or inspirations to pursue their dream in becoming a singer. Nakakatuwa talaga na makita mo ito and ma-witness mo nang personal.”



For Aicelle, being with the Centerstage kids, who sing beyond their age, is an honor. “Sana all,” said she. “I remember singing at the age of seven, pero hindi ganyan yung kalidad, yung pag-deliver (ng song), (yung) style and emotions (ko) (My singing, as a kid then, was nowhere near theirs). Then you pause and ponder, ‘What kind of performers will they become when they grow up?’” Aicelle said that she is certain that the kids will belong to the future crop of singers. “I know this is just the first step for them and will open doors of opportunity. ‘Wag kakalimutan ang pag-aaral at tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagkanta (But they should also give importance to their studies as they continue singing.).”



With the Centerstage kids’ level of talent, Mel couldn’t help but feel grateful and privileged.



“It’s not every day that you get to experience and be involved in this undertaking,” said he, who also appreciates the professionalism everybody has shown in every aspect of the show’s production. “I will derive a lot of pleasure (from it) and the technical know-how and knowledge from my fellow judges, marami akong babaunin. That’s why I’m so grateful and we have work.”



Asked about an aspect of the kid singers’ performance that impresses Aicelle and Mel the most, she answered: “It’s when they sing and deliver the message of the song, which is rare for a child to do. ‘Pag ganun na, parang kinausap ka, tapos biglang tumulo na ang luha mo, nakuha ka na.”



Mel, for his part, would figure out the reason behind the kids’ ability to deliver the goods, especially when they sing songs about separation and love. Maybe their parents explain the gist of the song to them or the kids just pick it up as they study the piece, said Mel. “Somehow when you sing a song, you should have a better grasp of the story behind it for the audience to appreciate the meaning behind the song, ano yung pinahihiwatig nyon, yung storyline,” added he.



In the course of her career, Aicelle, a finalist of Pinoy Pop Superstar, met passionate judges, who never minced words in critiquing a performance. Mel had also worn a critic’s hat to give objective and helpful points to the contestants. Both agreed that being a judge in a children’s singing contest is different. One can’t afford to be a Simon Cowell and go for some, as others put it, good TV. Mel shared he has to be honest, transparent and encouraging. “Pipiliin mo yung words,” he added.



“I’m always thinking of ‘How will I tell my younger self that I’m flat and I’m not doing the right thing?’” said Aicelle, “kasi bata pa yan, wala pa ngang formal training ‘yan. ‘wag namang harsh, hindi dapat ganun. Purihin mo kung talaga namang kapuri-puri (Praise the kids if they deserve it). It’s very encouraging on their part when they hear ‘Ang galing mo (You did good in your performance).’ These are the sweetest words a child can hear.”



When it comes to making comments on the technical side of singing, Aicelle said she has to do it with lambing (sensitivity and tenderness) but remains truthful. “It’s the only way they can learn. (Kailangan) balanse mong sasabihin. They have to know what areas of singing they need to improve on. Honestly speaking, they are all very good singers.”



Last week, finalists Rain Barquin, Colline Salazar, Vianna Ricafranca and Oxy Dolorito performed in Centerstage to get the judges’ approval. From them, the winner will be chosen this week.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AICELLE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal admitted that she and Rico Blanco are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta finally revealed the real reason why she’s in Los Angeles, California. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres admitted that she’s excited to work with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
John Lloyd Cruz is coming out of his showbiz hiatus to make his TV comeback via GMA Network, after signing up with Willie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro teased an upcoming project with Kapuso host Maine Mendoza. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hello, Anthony Ramos!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hello, Anthony Ramos!


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There are several important reasons why filmdom is all a-dither over the upcoming arrival of the motion picture In The H...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal: Age is just a number
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal: Age is just a number


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After Maris Racal confirmed this week her “very obvious” relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Maja Salvador has been tapped as one of the “headhunters” on TV5’s newest talent search PoPinoy, a collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let it be known that I started with Viva. Parang ano lang ‘yan eh, bumalik ka sa roots mo.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sam Cruz is trying to carve her own career path as a recording artist. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with