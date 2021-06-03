




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hello, Anthony Ramos!
The In The Heights star — who is on the cover of Time magazine — sings sexy, can dance up a storm, has the chiseled features of a Latino heartthrob, as well as the classic rags-to-riches story that Hollywood loves so much.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Hello, Anthony Ramos!

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
There are several important reasons why filmdom is all a-dither over the upcoming arrival of the motion picture In The Heights. Foremost among these is the fact that it is the first musical to be released during this pandemic era. June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max. How it will fare in the box-office can affect the fate of other musicals. Remember, Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story is waiting in the wings.



Then there is the fact that In The Heights is truly a wonderful show about young people and their dreams in the Latino community of Washington Heights in New York. It has all the ingredients, beautiful songs, great production numbers and even a Pulitzer Prize. It has words and music by Lin Manuel Miranda. He is the guy who also did Hamilton and whoever came up with something like Hamilton can do no wrong. And then there is Anthony Ramos.



Admit it, even the perfect movie can use help at the box-office from a dose of eye candy, especially one that is also good for the ears. In the case of In The Heights, that is provided by Ramos. He is 29 years old, sings sexy, can dance up a storm, has the chiseled features of a Latino heartthrob and is buffed enough to be part of the Calvin Klein Spring 2021 Underwear Campaign. His is also the classic rags-to-riches story that Hollywood loves so much.



Ramos would have made a good Menudo when he was 12 years old. Like Ricky Martin or Robby Rosa. But he was not that fortunate. He grew up in the projects in Brooklyn, had an absent father and a mother who had to work hard to support three children. His childhood was surrounded by drugs, alcohol and poverty. But like Usnavi, the character he plays in In The Heights, Ramos had dreams and his was to become a successful singer and songwriter.



All the odds were against Ramos but there were always angels placing him where he was supposed to be. Like getting cast in the lead in school musicals despite his lack of training. No money for college? A sympathetic mentor helped him get a scholarship from the Jerry Seinfeld Family Foundation to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. No dance background? A school allowed him to work the desk in exchange for lessons. And he did jobs, singing and acting wherever he could.



So when the call for auditions for the megahit Hamilton went out, Ramos was good and ready. Not just with the singing, dancing and acting bits but with a raging hunger inside him for his turn in the limelight. He bagged the role of Philip, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton’s eldest son in the original Broadway production. If you missed watching that, you can check out the Hamilton film where Ramos plays the same role.



Ramos can also be seen in A Star is Born, She’s Gotta Have It, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and was the King’s voice in the Trolls World Tour and soon in In The Heights. Early reviews for the picture are mostly raves. Miranda can do no wrong and now also director Jon M. Chu, who also megged Crazy, Rich Asians. So we might as well throw Ramos into the pack. Besides, it is also heartwarming to know that despite the difficult time, nothing can stop the birth of a new star.



Now, the movie business is not the only one thinking it has a new star ripe for the big time in the Puerto Rican kid from Broadway. So is the world of recording. Ramos has several singles and an album, The Good and the Bad, out and another one coming up, Love and Lies.



So those of you thinking of how you will react to this guy while watching In The Heights, you can prepare for the experience by listening to his songs and watching his videos. Say Less, a sexy R&B jam that features his leading lady Melissa Barrera in the steamy video should give you a good idea.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HBO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal admitted that she and Rico Blanco are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta finally revealed the real reason why she’s in Los Angeles, California. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres admitted that she’s excited to work with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
John Lloyd Cruz is coming out of his showbiz hiatus to make his TV comeback via GMA Network, after signing up with Willie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro teased an upcoming project with Kapuso host Maine Mendoza. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos’ talent for singing is a known fact. That’s why seeing them carry a tune is a common sight. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal: Age is just a number
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal: Age is just a number


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After Maris Racal confirmed this week her “very obvious” relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Maja Salvador has been tapped as one of the “headhunters” on TV5’s newest talent search PoPinoy, a collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let it be known that I started with Viva. Parang ano lang ‘yan eh, bumalik ka sa roots mo.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sam Cruz is trying to carve her own career path as a recording artist. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with