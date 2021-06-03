




































































 




   







   















Maris Racal: Age is just a number
Singer-actress Maris, 23, confi rms relationship with rock icon Rico Blanco, 48: ‘Masaya naman po.’
Maris Racal: Age is just a number

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
After Maris Racal confirmed this week her “very obvious” relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, she posted in her Instagram story a photo of a cake with a text, “Age is just a number,” seemingly referring to the 25-year age gap of the couple.



When Maris was asked, during the virtual media conference last Monday for Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) episode00000 Finding Papa, of how she and Rico connected despite the “generation gap,” the singer-songwriter answered, “It just comes naturally. Wala pong study, walang perfect formula for it. If you get each other, automatic na yung connection. Yung attraction, or whatever you call that.”



Both are musically-inclined so it was easy for them to get along, “Sa music din po,” shared the 23-year-old artist. “Sa music naman po, minsan kasi may songwriter ka na ma-meet na hindi mo naman kapareho ng ways, hindi mo kapareho ng technique. Nagkataon lang na medyo pareho kaming dalawa (Rico). That’s why mabilis naming nakuha yung writing ng isa’t isa and before kasi nag-meet kami through that. And then nung nagkaintindihan na po, yun na yung sa music aspect.”



Speculations of the two dating sparked in March of this year when she posted a birthday greeting on Instagram for the 48-year-old rock star. She also uploaded a video of them performing Aqualung’s Brighter Than Sunshine to which Rico commented, “love you.”



“Kami po ni Rico, I think based sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it is very obvious. Right now, we’re very excited and busy din. We’re preparing such beautiful music together. Abangan po nila iyon, soon,” said Maris.



She appeared uncomfortable answering queries from the media with regards to the real score between her and Rico but managed to smile the whole time.



“Masaya naman po,” she replied as to how she would describe her relationship with Rico.



Meanwhile, directed by Jerome Pobocan, Finding Papa revolves around the story of Jai (played by Maris) in finding her father. Working as a delivery service crew allows Jai to begin her search. In spite of the love she receives from her mother and stepfather, Jai still feels something is missing in her life.



Jerome shared that he was excited doing the show. “Nag-i-i-script reading palang kami ni Maris, umiyak na siya. Sabi ko, nagta-trabaho na tayo agad. Wala pa tayo sa taping, excited na tayo magtrabaho lahat. Napakaganda kasi ng storya ng Finding Papa. When it was offered to me, I really grabbed it because it’s a beautiful story, it’s heartwarming and inspirational.”



When inquired about qualities of a good father in relation to his character, Cris Villanueva, who banked on his experience, replied, “Communication with your children. That’s very, very important for me. Isa pa, very maternal din ako aside from being a father. I see to it that I always think about their well-being. Kung ano talaga yung kailangan nila, binibigay ko.”



Cris revealed he is a COVID-19 survivor. He had trouble focusing on reading the script and doing some scenes after he got infected with the disease. “I called direk (Jerome and told him), ‘I think I’m having a hard time concentrating… please help me.’ Since nagka-COVID ako, nahirapan ako mag-concentrate. Hindi ko maalala minsan yung character… Buti na lang matiyaga si direk.”



It’s his second time to work in a pandemic setting, the first was in a teleserye. Before the show ended, most of them contracted COVID-19. “Kala namin alam na namin paano iwasan. All of a sudden everything changed. Hindi pala namin alam how to dodge it… All of a sudden, yung emotion, pati the way we think nag-iba.”



He had breathing difficulty, low level of oxygen, chills and high fever for straight five days. “I couldn’t even drink and eat. I lose a lot of weight. Feeling ko talaga mawawala na ko, gusto ko nang magbilin. Buti na lang, a lot of people were praying for me. Lahat kami merong COVID, buong family.”



MMK’s Father Day’s special will be aired on June 12 and 19. It will be available on Kapamilya Channel at A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page and iWantTFC.



Viewers outside of the Philippines can watch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

