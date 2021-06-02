With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks 






































































 




   







   















With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networksÂ 
Ruby Rodriguez
Viva/Released

                     

                        

                           
                           Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 3:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “Let it be known that I started with Viva. Parang ano lang ‘yan eh, bumalik ka sa roots mo.”



That’s how seasoned comedian and TV host Ruby Rodriguez opened her virtual press conference early this week as she signs with entertainment and talent management company Viva as its comeback artist.



Ruby, who is now based in Los Angeles, California, said that she returned to Viva not only because her Viva batchmates are also returning to the agency, but also because for the longest time, she had no manager and she needs someone to stand up for her to fix her schedule and to choose the right projects.



“So we decided to go back to Viva kasi ang Viva eh kumbaga, subok na matibay, subok na matatag. Saka nagtitiwala ako sa kanila kasi d’un ako nag-umpisa. Viva built my career in acting and the movies. It was really Viva that gave me the biggest break,” she enthused.



She clarified that while she was discovered on the set of a Maricel Soriano project that earned her a mainstay role in ‘90s fantasy sitcom “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko,” it was Viva that made her a contract star during her ‘90s heydays and gave her most unforgettable movie roles such as those in “Alabang Girls” with Andrew E., “Ipagpatawad Mo” with Vilma Santos and “Kaputol ng Isang Awit” with Sharon Cuneta.



“Of course, Vic Sotto, ‘Okay Ka, Fairy Ko.’ ‘Di natin maalis ‘yung (fact) that it was Vic Sotto who put me in. And then there was Maricel Soriano who opened the door. Vic Sotto pulled me in, Viva sealed the deal.”



Her acting career, she said, was put on a halt when she hosted noontime show “Eat Bulaga” for 31 years.



Among her many projects, she said she loved sitcoms the most because she was not a TV host originally.



“Now that I’m in the next chapter of my career, I think Viva should handle my career and they are the best that should handle my career because they know me, I mean, everything.”



With Viva, she can hone her acting skills again.



“I was so happy that Viva didn’t look at the age. Hindi sila tumgin sa age, hindi sila tumingin sa race, hindi sila tumingin sa weight. Ang tinignan nila kakayahan. Tinignan nila ‘yung talent nu’ng tao so ang feeling ko, ‘Wow, eh may asim pa pala ang lola mo!’ Kasi kinuha ka kasi they trust you to support their new talent. And when they trust you to support their new talent, ang feeling mo, makakatulong ka talaga sa new talents at mapapsibol mo sila.”



She is willing to fly in and out of US for her Viva projects.



“Wala naman akong contract. I’m a freelancer, actually. Nagkaro’n lang sila ng notion because I was hosting ‘Bulaga.’ But actually, hindi. Na-identify lang, but I can actually do anything and anywhere.”



She wishes to work with John Lloyd Cruz and even ABS-CBN stars Kathryn Bernardo, Anne Curtis, Gerald Anderson, Robin Padilla and Piolo Pascual.



“I’ve never worked with John Lloyd. I think he’s a very, very good actor and I respect him so much,” she said of the former Kapamilya star who is now set to have a TV comeback on GMA.

“Si Robin Padilla. Nagwork kami sa movies pero ‘yung really close, I wanna work with him again.”



She wants to do May-December love affair movies because she’s done it in TV shows.



“To all the artists, please keep your feet on the ground. Respect your elders kahit na mas sikat kayo sa kanila. They’re still your seniors. Always remember to greet them, even if it’s just good morning, hello, goodbye. A little respect is important. Please be on time. If you’d be late, please advise earlier, hindi ‘yung call time na, tsaka lang kayo magsasabi… para the people can adjust,” she advised today’s new generation of stars.



“Isipin n’yo po na tayong mga artista, we’re paid very well. Isipin n’yo po ‘yung crew, ‘yung mga taong nagsesetup ng ilaw. Kung hindi kayo makakarating, please, sabihin n’yo the day before. Kawawa po ‘yung mga taong dumadating ng maaga tapos bigla pong mapapackup ang taping.



“'Wag tayong masyadong mag-inarte. Let’s all learn how to adjust. Lalo na sa panahon ngayon, ‘di na tayo pwedeng magdemand na, ‘I want my own dressing room.’ Learn to share and be considerate to others, especially to the staff and crew.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

