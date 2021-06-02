




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SB19â€™s Pablo wins at Djooky Music Awards
SB19’s Pablo 
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
SB19’s Pablo wins at Djooky Music Awards

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rossane Ramos (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Filipino boy band SB19’s Pablo (photo) and rapper Josue won the Djooky Music Awards Spring Edition 2021 for their collab song Determinado.



The first-ever global online song contest is evaluated by a six-member judging panel that consisted of big-time musicians from around the world, including our very own Christian Bautista.



Winners of the contest were determined by the amount of online votes they received and the decision of the judges.



As the grand winners, Pablo and Josue have a pick at their own prize — either $20,000 or a dream trip to record one song with multi-platinum American producer Brian Malouf in Los Angeles, California.



The trip will include “roundtrip plane tickets for two people, hotel accommodation, and daily allowance covering ground transportation and meals during the trip.” During the three days in the US, the winner/s will also have an opportunity to attend at least three coaching sessions with world-renowned music experts.



On Twitter, Pablo thanked their fans and Djooky Music for the big break.



He wrote: “YESSSSS!!!!!!!! Thank You A’tin!!! I love you alll!!!! @josuengmusika Panalo!!!!!! Wuhuu!!!!!!!!!!!!”



“Thank you also @djookymusic for this opportunity. You’ve helped a lot of artists through this platform and I hope the community gets even bigger. I got to listen to amazing artists from all over the world. Somehow, I also got a glimpse of their culture. Congratulations!”



The collaboration song Determinado was released on May 20.  


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PABLO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal admitted that she and Rico Blanco are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz makes TV comeback via GMA


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
John Lloyd Cruz is coming out of his showbiz hiatus to make his TV comeback via GMA Network, after signing up with Willie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta finally revealed the real reason why she’s in Los Angeles, California. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy comedian Jo Koy to star in American sitcom 'Josep'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy comedian Jo Koy to star in American sitcom 'Josep'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American standup comedian Jo Koy is set to star in the upcoming American sitcom “Josep” for US media...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rising Kapuso, Kapamilya stars are all set for film debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rising Kapuso, Kapamilya stars are all set for film debut


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After making the grade in their TV work, Joaquin Domagoso and Andi Abaya will try their hand at movie acting via Caught in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sam Cruz is trying to carve her own career path as a recording artist. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ajakada revisits trip to South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ajakada revisits trip to South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Aja! Aja! Tayo sa Jeju cast members — Robi Domingo, Kristel Fulgar, Shine Kuk and Donny Pangilinan — recalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gerald Anderson makes Julia Barretto do his workout routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gerald Anderson makes Julia Barretto do his workout routine


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson became the fitness coach of his girlfriend Julia Barretto.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Eat Showtime': Rival TV hosts Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza to join forces for a project


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro teased an upcoming project with Kapuso host Maine Mendoza. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daphne Paez shares inspirational stories of creativity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daphne Paez shares inspirational stories of creativity


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
She was sidetracked from her original career. She took up TV hosting initially on a “whim.” After obtaining her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with