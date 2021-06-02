SB19â€™s Pablo wins at Djooky Music Awards

Filipino boy band SB19’s Pablo (photo) and rapper Josue won the Djooky Music Awards Spring Edition 2021 for their collab song Determinado.

The first-ever global online song contest is evaluated by a six-member judging panel that consisted of big-time musicians from around the world, including our very own Christian Bautista.

Winners of the contest were determined by the amount of online votes they received and the decision of the judges.

As the grand winners, Pablo and Josue have a pick at their own prize — either $20,000 or a dream trip to record one song with multi-platinum American producer Brian Malouf in Los Angeles, California.

The trip will include “roundtrip plane tickets for two people, hotel accommodation, and daily allowance covering ground transportation and meals during the trip.” During the three days in the US, the winner/s will also have an opportunity to attend at least three coaching sessions with world-renowned music experts.

On Twitter, Pablo thanked their fans and Djooky Music for the big break.

He wrote: “YESSSSS!!!!!!!! Thank You A’tin!!! I love you alll!!!! @josuengmusika Panalo!!!!!! Wuhuu!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Thank you also @djookymusic for this opportunity. You’ve helped a lot of artists through this platform and I hope the community gets even bigger. I got to listen to amazing artists from all over the world. Somehow, I also got a glimpse of their culture. Congratulations!”

The collaboration song Determinado was released on May 20.