Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California
Former 'Eat Bulaga' host Ruby Rodriguez
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 2:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Ruby Rodriguez revealed that she’s now working at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, California. 



In her Instagram account, Ruby posted a photo of her first day at work in the Philippine Consulate office. 



“First day of new normal for moi  #workinggirl #subwayislife,” Ruby captioned her post.



Kapuso news anchor Rhea Santos and "Eat Bulaga" co-host Pauleen Luna congratulated the long-time noontime show host for her new job. 



 










 



“This is great. Congratulations!" Rhea commented, while Pauline commented with hands up emojis.



Ruby is reunited with her daughter Antoinette Nicole in Los Angeles.  

 








                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

