Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer

MANILA, Philippines — The lure of the glittering world of showbiz has seen many hopefuls foregoing education. How many stars have we heard saying that they did not graduate from college or continue their education because they chose to concentrate on their showbiz careers?

For the four newly launched talents of Squad Plus, they unanimously picked being able to hold their diplomas over the raring spotlight.

"Education," were their reply when they were asked to choose between it and showbiz.

Angela Ken, KD Estrada, Anji Salvacion and Sam Cruz are still studying, and yet are managing to balance their budding showbiz careers and school.

KD, the lone boy in the group, is currently at Grade 12 taking up the ABM (Accountancy, Business Management) strand at MINT College. His fellow Grade 12 students Anji and Angela chose the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) strand. Angela is set on taking up Industrial Engineering in college. Sam, the youngest, is still in Grade 10.

They all agree that it takes discipline to be able to balance their school and work schedule. All four are seen on the Sunday noontime show "ASAP Natin 'To" as part of its slate of performers. They also have their respective social media channels where they upload their covers of popular songs and content that they want to share with their fans.

"It's easier now to balance both work and school. I schedule it properly," shared Sam, the daughter of actors Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano.

Angela Ken, who is the singer and composer of the viral TikTok song "Ako Naman Muna," speaks with much wisdom behind her words.

"Disiplina at hindi pagsuko sa pangarap," she replied when asked about the lessons she learned in her new undertaking. "Also being humble kasi hindi rin lalago ang isang pangarap kapag hindi mo alam kung saan nanggaling. When it comes to discipline, natutunan kong mag-manage priorities and oras. Talagang maging professional. Kahit bago kami, kaya din namin makipag-sabayan."