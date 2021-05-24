




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer
For the four newly launched talents of Squad Plus, they unanimously picked being able to hold their diplomas over the raring spotlight.
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 6:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The lure of the glittering world of showbiz has seen many hopefuls foregoing education. How many stars have we heard saying that they did not graduate from college or continue their education because they chose to concentrate on their showbiz careers?



For the four newly launched talents of Squad Plus, they unanimously picked being able to hold their diplomas over the raring spotlight.



"Education," were their reply when they were asked to choose between it and showbiz.



Angela Ken, KD Estrada, Anji Salvacion and Sam Cruz are still studying, and yet are managing to balance their budding showbiz careers and school.



KD, the lone boy in the group, is currently at Grade 12 taking up the ABM (Accountancy, Business Management) strand at MINT College. His fellow Grade 12 students Anji and Angela chose the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) strand. Angela is set on taking up Industrial Engineering in college. Sam, the youngest, is still in Grade 10.



 






 



They all agree that it takes discipline to be able to balance their school and work schedule. All four are seen on the Sunday noontime show "ASAP Natin 'To" as part of its slate of performers. They also have their respective social media channels where they upload their covers of popular songs and content that they want to share with their fans.



"It's easier now to balance both work and school. I schedule it properly," shared Sam, the daughter of actors Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano.



Angela Ken, who is the singer and composer of the viral TikTok song "Ako Naman Muna," speaks with much wisdom behind her words.



"Disiplina at hindi pagsuko sa pangarap," she replied when asked about the lessons she learned in her new undertaking. "Also being humble kasi hindi rin lalago ang isang pangarap kapag hindi mo alam kung saan nanggaling. When it comes to discipline, natutunan kong mag-manage priorities and oras. Talagang maging professional. Kahit bago kami, kaya din namin makipag-sabayan."



 











                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SQUAD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez, eldest daughter of Ruffa Guttierrez, revealed that she has no plans of joining beauty contests just like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actress Salma Hayek revealed that she almost die while battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez has officially taken the showbiz plunge as the newest star of Viva Artists Agency.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tips to stay safe and cool this summer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last May 14, a heat index of 53 degrees centigrade was recorded in Dagupan City. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) formally welcomed Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Athletes, coaches, alumni, icons and legends take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 He&rsquo;s Into Her stars speak out against bullying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
He’s Into Her stars speak out against bullying


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The cast members of the upcoming teen series He’s Into Her shared their experiences of being bullied while growing up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Japan Aisha Tochigi admitted that she misses her roommate Rabiya Mateo. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert broke to tears days after ending the country’s winning streak on the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with