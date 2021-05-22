




































































 




   







   















Allen Dizon recognized anew in foreign film fest
Multi-awarded actor Allen Dizon
Allen Dizon via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Allen Dizon recognized anew in foreign film fest

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2021 - 9:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded actor Allen Dizon adds another feather in his cap after receiving the Award for Excellence in Acting honors for his role in the 2019 movie "Latay" (also known as "Battered Husband") at the recently concluded 7th Art Independent International Film Festival in India.



"Latay," which results in tragedy, dissects domestic violence in a quaint fishing village, and the all-consuming throes of passion, as it asks viewers the query, "If love means to suffer to prove faith and humility, then why does it hurts as much as fighting for its righteousness?"



In the movie, Lando (Allen Dizon) has remained obsessively in love with his wife Lori (Lovi Poe), an overseas Filipino worker bound to leave and work as a domestic helper. Her violent side comes to the fore when she sees her husband in a conversation with a former flame. And from there, the film.spirals to its bleak conclusion.



Written and directed by Ralston Jover, the film also features stellar performances from Snooky Serna, Diane Alvaro, Adrian Cabido, Kitey Dalit, Mariel de Leon and Tabs Sumulong.



Like other critically-acclaimed performers who broke through filmdom via the sexy route - such as Jacklyn Jose, Philip Salvador, Lorna Tolentino, Christopher de Leon, Elizabeth Oropesa, Coco Martin and Julio Diaz, to name a few - Allen started his career in a bevy of sexy flicks with Seiko Films, until he transitioned to the dramatic genre that celebrated his mettle as a sensitive performer.



Prior to going through the rounds of the foreign filmfest circuit, "Latay" was first featured as an entry in the local film festival, Sinag Maynila 2020. The film went on to win a major award at the East Europe International Film Festival where it received the Fusion Award - Best Director for a Feature Film for Ralston Jover. 



The film also won the Gold Award as Best Feature Film at the Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania, and the Silver Remi Award for Best Mature/Adult Theme Feature at the Worldfest Houston 2020 in Texas.



It's biggest victory, however, was winning three major awards at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2020 in New York for Best Narrative - Jury Award (Ralston Jover), as well as the Filmfest Director Award for Best Actress (Lovi Poe), and Best Actor for Allen Dizon.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

