KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Kahirup in the â€™60s
Inday de la Rama Osmeña dances the Rigodon in a lovely Ramon Valera terno with matching diamonds.
STAR/ File

Kahirup in the ’60s

REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - May 15, 2021 - 12:00am

The glorious years of the Kahirup were in the ’60s.

Kahirup is a club composed of the Visayan elite.

The annual Kahirup Ball was the highlight of its activities. The event was usually held at The Manila Hotel.

The ladies wore their most elegant ternos and dazzling pieces of jewelry. The men came in black and white suits.

They danced the Rigodon de Honor, accompanied by the top orchestras.

Ramon Valera, the most popular designer of the decade, was the favorite of the Visayan ladies.

In the ’70s, the Kahirup Ball was stopped due to the imposition of Martial Law. — RKC

Maricel Coscolluela in a Ben Farrales terno of white crepe cut in an hour-glass silhouette with side panels cascading from the sleeves beaded with pink and silver.
Nancy Muñoz- Chiongbian in another Valera gown of lace over tulle lined with turquoise.
Concepcion Veloso- Romualdez in a starkly simple black velvet terno by Valera.
Titchy Lopez- Lim in a magnificent Pitoy Moreno terno of peacock blue velveteen cut along the empire line.
Dodo Gonzales- Ysmael in a stately Valera terno.
Minnie Osmeña and Chona Mejia-Lopez dance the Rigodon in fabulous Valera gowns. Minnie is in black and white with a velvet bodice and egret feathers. Chona is in an empire-cut silk organza gown

 

ELITE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
The Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo broke down to tears after receiving criticism on social media following her performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo was supposed to wear a sun headpiece during the recently held Miss Universe National...
Entertainment
fbfb
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo drew cheers from the crowd at the 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
4 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe and Casino in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Former Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray showed their support to the Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo who is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Thai idols thrill Filipino fans
Thai idols thrill Filipino fans
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Mario Maurer, Gulf Kanawut and Nonkul Chanon talk about past visits to the country and Filipinos’ love affair with Thai...
Entertainment
fbfb
Essential albums of faith & hope
Essential albums of faith & hope
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Long after this pandemic has worn itself out and gone the way of the flu and the measles and malaria and other deadly viruses,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Reigning Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are experiencing unique reign...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with