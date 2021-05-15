Kahirup in the â€™60s

The glorious years of the Kahirup were in the ’60s.

Kahirup is a club composed of the Visayan elite.

The annual Kahirup Ball was the highlight of its activities. The event was usually held at The Manila Hotel.

The ladies wore their most elegant ternos and dazzling pieces of jewelry. The men came in black and white suits.

They danced the Rigodon de Honor, accompanied by the top orchestras.

Ramon Valera, the most popular designer of the decade, was the favorite of the Visayan ladies.

In the ’70s, the Kahirup Ball was stopped due to the imposition of Martial Law. — RKC

Maricel Coscolluela in a Ben Farrales terno of white crepe cut in an hour-glass silhouette with side panels cascading from the sleeves beaded with pink and silver.

Nancy Muñoz- Chiongbian in another Valera gown of lace over tulle lined with turquoise.

Concepcion Veloso- Romualdez in a starkly simple black velvet terno by Valera.

Titchy Lopez- Lim in a magnificent Pitoy Moreno terno of peacock blue velveteen cut along the empire line.

Dodo Gonzales- Ysmael in a stately Valera terno.