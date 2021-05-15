18-year-old Cebuana wins Born To Be A Star

When something is meant to be, the stars will inevitably align to make everything work out right.

Eighteen-year-old Jehramae Tangria has been a veteran of singing contests. Although she hails from Cebu, she would make the trip to Manila to dauntlessly join singing competitions.

When she was only 14, Jehramae joined Tawag ng Tanghalan on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime and became a three-time defending champion, but was dislodged on the fourth day of the daily contest.

After a year, Jehramae joined Tawag ng Tanghalan as a returning contestant or resbaker when she was 15, but unfortunately, she did not even win in the daily competition.

In 2019, Jehramae joined Idol Philippines. However, after the Do-or-Die group rounds, she was also eliminated.

“There were times I ended up disappointed,” Jehramae unabashedly shared. “I would always think about what happened. But I told myself, ‘Ito ‘yung dream mo, Jehramae. Ito ‘yung passion mo. So just keep on going. You won’t reach your dreams if you just wish for it. You have to work hard for your dreams.’ That is what’s on my mind.”

In Cebu, Jehramae joined a number of mall shows and barangay singing contests. From the time she was 10 years old, she also started taking voice workshops in Cebu. As early as 12, she started joining musical competitions.

“There were many competitions that I joined in,” Jehramae admitted. “I learned a lot from those instances. I managed to improve and rise above my losses.”

The time was ripe when Jehramae competed in the second season of Viva Entertainment’s Born To Be A Star, that concluded last May 8. When she was named grand winner, she bested two other hopefuls to bag P1 million and a five-year recording contract from Viva management.

Fifteen-year-old Hans Paranda of Antipolo City ended up as first runner-up who took home P50,000 and 18-year-old Jannah Faye Bocatiya of Manila was second runner-up with P25,000.

“The three of us had different genres in our performances,” Jehramae offered. “I would always convey the message of my song to the Star Agents. I gave my best throughout the competition. I always tried to be confident and performed to the best of my ability.”

Andrew E, Sam Concepcion, Katrina Velarde, Janine Teñoso and Georcelle Dapat-Sy served as the Star Agents in Born To Be A Star. The singing competition was hosted by Matteo Guidicelli and Kim Molina.

Jehramae rendered the ballad, Sana, of I Belong To the Zoo as her winning piece. Her victory also marked the start of a professional singing career she had long been waiting for.

Born and raised in Cebu, Jehramae really learned to polish her Tagalog even before. “The competitions were always here in Manila,” she said. “I should be good at speaking in Tagalog.”

Today, when Jehramae answers, she can converse in fluent Tagalog with hardly any Cebuano accent. You can simply just ask her where she hails from to know her roots.

Even in Cebu, Jehramae would join talent contests earlier on. Always, she was determined to win. “Super,” she quipped. Ever since she was a child, Jehramae would always hear her mom sing, although the mom is not a professional singer.

The youngest in a brood of four, Jehramae is presently in Grade 11 at the Asian College of Technology, an international school in Cebu. She admits she found it hard juggling her time between singing and coping with her online classes as a student of Accountancy and Business Management (ABM).

“There were times I really had to cope with school,” she admitted. “I would miss out on activities on time, but my teachers gave me consideration. They understood and allowed me to catch up. They gave me special activities.

“My goal is not just to become a professional singer. I also want to finish my studies. It’s really different when you graduate and finish your studies.”

Her inspiration and role model is Sarah Geronimo. “She’s a star,” said Jehramae about Sarah. “She can do a lot of things. Singing, acting, dancing, hosting. I want to be like her, all around. She’s my big inspiration.

“I want to be versatile. I’m really trying my best to explore new things. In this industry, you should not just stick to one. You should be ready to explore your craft and show your versatility.”

That’s important and Jehramae knows that only too well.