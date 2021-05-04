CHINESE NEW YEAR
Georgina Wilson introduces 3rd baby
Model-host Georgina Wilson with daughter Charlotte
Georgina Wilson via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model-host Georgina Wilson gave birth to her third baby with husband Arthur Burnand.

In her Instagram account, Georgina posted photos of her newborn Charlotte Arabella together with her other kids Archie and Alfred. 

“A baby sister,” she wrote in the caption. 

In another post, Georgina posted a photo of Charlotte, who was delivered last April 5. 

 

 

“Charlotte Arabella Burnand. April 5, 2021,” she wrote. 

 

 

Georgina and Arthur tied the knot in April 2016. They welcomed their first born Archie in December 2016 and their second son Alfred Thor in June 2019.

