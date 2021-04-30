Agimat ng Agila: A collaborative return to compelling action, fantasy storytelling

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. makes his TV acting comeback via Agimat ng Agila, his collaboration with GMA 7, which has previously tapped him for a situational comedy, an epic fantasy series, and an informative and educational show. His passion for it will be showcased again starting tomorrow night at 7:15.

“(It) is a fantasy, romance, family drama, adventure story,” said the senator in a recent virtual interview. “It is about a good husband and father, who is tasked to protect kapwa (people) and nature from the makapangyarihang kontrabida (the powerful antagonists).” He plays Task Force Kalikasan head named Major Gabriel Labrador.

What viewers will definitely also enjoy, as Bong suggested, is the sub-plot that explores Filipino core values such as “paninindigan, katarungan, pagkakapantay-pantay, paggalang, pangangalaga sa kapaligiran at kahalagahan ng pamilya at kaibigan (stance and commitment, justice, equality, respect, environmentalism and the importance of family and friendship).” All this is embedded in every adventure of Gabriel Labrador.

Sanya Lopez as Maya Lagman, the headstrong but compassionate adopted child: ‘I always feel grateful to have worked with (the likes of) Sen. Bong Revilla and Gabby Concepcion (of First Yaya).

Given the series genre and Filipino identity in it, Agimat ng Agila is a fitting tribute to and continuation of the Revillas’ legacy in producing compelling films.

“Yung paggawa ng project na ito ay (ito yung) linya ng Imus Productions because of agimat (The manner of the project’s production is in line with how Imus Productions does its Agimat films),” shared Bong. “Once you talk about agimat, (it is associated with) Ramon Revilla (Sr.) or the Revilla family.”

According to the actor, Agimat ng Agila was initially conceptualized as an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). However, Bong and the Kapuso network were also in talks of a fitting project for his return to the small screen.

“When I offered it to GMA, they liked it,” said he, “ginawa (namin) for television. It’s a project for television but made (in the way) a film is done. That’s why you’ll see the quality of the special effects. The story is complete na talagang nabigyan (ng) buhay ng ating director and scriptwriters (that was brought to life by the director and scriptwriters).” Agimat ng Agila, aside from its action, fantasy and romance elements, has also a situational comedy aspect to it.

The series is a product of collaboration — the germ of idea of which began with Sen. Bong, and was pursued and “completed” by the Kapuso creative team.

Bong with Sheryl Cruz and Yuan Francisco in a scene from the series.

“It is inspired by a lot of Filipino mythology,” said head writer Jojo Tawasil Nones, who worked with senior writer John Roque, “(which is set) at the core (of the story) but we give it a modern superhero treatment.” They surveyed a lot of superhero series available on streaming platforms and emulated the best practices in giving Agimat ng Agila a fresh, youthful approach, added Jojo. This is also manifested in its music of “birit” and rap. “We tried to speak to the Gen Z and millennials para makukuha namin yung young and old,” he shared. “But at its heart is Philippine mythology that would appeal to audiences across the board.”

Speaking of collaboration, Rico Gutierrez, whose working relationship with Sen. Bong can be traced back to Kap’s Amazing Stories and Ang Panday, is at the directorial helm of Agimat ng Agila.

“I’m very comfortable with it and in fact, it’s my favorite,” said Rico, also the director of Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, about the hybrid genre of Agimat ng Agila, which saw him and his team studying meticulously the scenes, especially the action ones, “(and) we still met to discuss what was gonna happen the next day.”

He added, “We needed to budget time, like in doing action scenes… inaayos talaga namin yung series of shots. We needed to budget time para maging iba yung itsura (nito kumpara) sa ibang palabas.”

Rico also appreciated the advantages of lock-in taping for everybody was all eyes on work. “Walang umaalis sa set, lahat nandun na (No one left the location and everything needed was there), lahat nakahintay na sa set (everybody was on standby), mas efficient lahat ng mga staff, pati mga artista (the staff and stars were more efficient),” he shared. “They had time to sit down and talk about the script and what else could be done to improve and better things up.”

Besides the visual spectacle and the action sequences, viewers will get engaged with the Agimat ng Agila narrative. Part of its dramatis personae is Sanya Lopez’s Maya Lagman, the headstrong but compassionate adopted child. The First Yaya star will now be seen six times a week with the premiere of Agimat ng Agila.

“Working with them, I always feel grateful,” she said of being the leading lady of Sen. Bong and Gabby Concepcion (her co-star in First Yaya), “They are very professional, focused on their work and always on time.”

The senator, meanwhile, had only praise for Sanya. “She is a very good actress and talented. She is willing to learn more when it comes to acting. I would always tell her that she will go far at nangyayari na nga with First Yaya… She has to remain humble.”

Also lending their talent to the series are Elizabeth Oropesa, Roi Vinzon, Benjie Paras, Allen Dizon, Michelle Dee, EA Guzman, Miggs Cuaderno, Ian Ignacio, Sheryl Cruz, King Gutierrez, Jhong Cuenca, Mike Lloren, Althea Ablan, Dentrix Ponce, Yuan Francisco and Seth dela Cruz.

Although it is too early to ask and tell, with the “expansive” nature of agimat as a story concept, it is not surprising if there’s season two for Agimat ng Agila. For now, let’s tune in to what promises to be an engaging narrative.

(For viewers abroad, they can also watch the series via GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.)