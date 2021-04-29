Here is good news for all of you, music lovers who are now going crazy about vinyl. Remember those albums that you have wanted so long to own in the original LP release? There were a few copies available from resellers but they cost almost literally an arm and a leg. Admit it, you were so envious of those who could afford to fork out P25,000 for a Ric Segreto or a whopping P30,000 cash for a rare Batucada sa Calesa by Bong Penera.

There is no need to feel that way anymore. Vicor Music in celebration of 35 years in the business has decided to reissue those classic albums plus others for the first time on 180 gram vinyl. That means long-play editions pressed from the original masters with the very same cover art you had been salivating over. And the great thing is these records are priced at a very affordable P1,900 only.

That is right. Batucada Sa Calesa, which just arrived from the US of A, where it was manufactured, was released a week ago to vinyl outlets. For those born after the Manila Sound era, this is Brazilian influenced Pinoy jazz music by Bong Penera and his Batucada Band. The group was the hot draw of the Hyatt Hotel’s Calesa Bar way back in the ‘70s. Hence the title and the cover featuring the mural at the Calesa wall by the great artist and cartoonist Mauro (Malang) Santos. Among the Penera originals included are Samba for Luisa, Beat Contemplation, Two-Themed Samba and Batucas Se Calesa.

Now also available are Ngayon at Kailanman, the sensational debut by former Circus Band vocalist Basil Valdez, which includes the title cut, Paraisong Parisukat, Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo and Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan; Himig Natin by the Juan de la Cruz Band which was made up of Mike Hanopol, Wally Gonzales and Joey “Pepe” Smith. Pepe’s iconic composition Himig Natin leads the line-up that also includes Mamasyal sa Pilipinas and Rock and Roll Sa Ulan.

Check out, too, Asin, the self-titled album by one of the greatest Pinoy folk exponents of the ‘70s era. Lolita Carbon, Mike Pilloria Jr. and Cesar Banares, Jr., sing Masdan Mo ang Kapaligiran, Ang Bayan Kong Sinilangan and Itanong Sa Mga Bata; and then there is Kuh, the first album by diva Kuh Ledesma fresh from her band days with Music and Magic, featuring the big hits Dito Ba, Bulaklak and Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.

The popularity of vinyl is seen as a desire by music buffs to experience these classic recordings in the original, analog format. Think going organic. Maybe it also denotes the longing to experience what Rico J. Puno called the good old days. The best music then can be heard from two-sided, 12-inch in diameter black discs that were played on machines with rotating turntables. Known as LPs, they then produce this nice warm sound of music on the speakers.

Technically speaking, the LP is not really back. What we have now is an improved version. It is not referred to as the long-play album or LP anymore. It has returned but is now made up of vinyl plastic and that is why it is called vinyl. The old material was shellac which was brittle and breakable. Now, if properly cared for, vinyl albums can last forever. Who knows you can even resell your new vinyls 20 years from now at a very good price?

Vicor started out this vinyl venture early this year with the Ric Segreto album, which includes Give Me a Chance and Kahit Konting Pagtingin. Also released were VST&Co with Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko and Tayo’y Magsayawan; Tatak by Rico Puno with The Way We Were and Kapalaran; Martin by Martin Nievera with Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin and Please Don’t Take My Love Away; Rey Valera with Ako si Superman, and Naaalala Ka; Sharon Cuneta’s debut with Mr. DJ; and Freddie Aguilar with the international sensation Anak.

Watch out for more titles to come like albums from Hotdog, Cinderella, Maria Capra, Mike Hanopol, Sampaguita, Apo Hiking Society, Yoyoy Villame, Jose Mari Chan, Hagibis, Tito Mina and many others.